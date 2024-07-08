Save on the Beats Studio Buds+ on Amazon and enjoy great sound, ANC, and transparent design for less

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Save on the Beats Studio Buds+ on Amazon and enjoy great sound, ANC, and sleek, transparent design
Beats is one of the major players in the premium wireless headphones segment, and right now, you can get its sleek Beats Studio Buds+ at a lovely discount on Amazon.

The retailer is currently selling these earphones at a 24% discount, slashing a pretty decent $40 off their price. Furthermore, all color options are currently on sale at this price cut — yep, even the transparent model— allowing you to score sweet savings no matter which variant you go for.

In addition to having a pretty sleek design, the Beats Studio Buds+ also offer good sound with strong bass and clear highs. They may be missing out on Apple's Spatial Audio and head-tracking features, but they come with Dolby Atmos support.

The earbuds also have a capable ANC, which, while not among the best on the market, will allow you to enjoy your tunes with fewer distractions from the outside world. Moreover, they pack an IPX4 water-resistance rating, meaning they are protected against water splashes from any direction and can be safely used at the gym.

As for their battery life, the earbuds deliver up to nine hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC off. Add the case and their total listening time goes up to 36 hours. Additionally, they offer fast charging with a quick five-minute charge, delivering one hour of playback.

Overall, the Beats Studio Buds+ do have a lot to offer for their current price, which is below $130. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and score a pair of brand-new Beats Studio Buds+ at a discounted price now while you can!
