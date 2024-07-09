Head-turning deal lands the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) at a new best price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Are you an avid Apple fan? Well, if you're also in the market for new wireless earbuds, you've definitely come to the right place. The incredible AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C case are now available at a new record-low price at Amazon! No, we're not joking! Hurry up if you want to save 32% on them!
As far as we know, the previous 'best price' was slightly less impressive than what the largest e-commerce seller currently lets you save. At the time of writing, the $250 in-ear headphones are available for just under $170, which is $10 less than their previous lowest price.
With their lightweight design and comfortable fit, these earbuds deserve the title "best wireless earbuds to buy." ANC performance and audio quality are other major areas where these bad boys excel.
Battery life here isn't stellar, but it's satisfactory nonetheless. If you enable Spatial Audio, you should get up to five hours and a half of use per charge. With ANC only, they should give you an extra up to 30 minutes of listening time, while the total battery life with the case amounts to 30 hours.
Overall, if you're looking for the best earbuds for iOS users, now's the time to get your AirPods Pro 2! Well, if you want to save $80 on the model with the USB-C case, that is. Amazon's deal awaits your attention.
As far as we know, the previous 'best price' was slightly less impressive than what the largest e-commerce seller currently lets you save. At the time of writing, the $250 in-ear headphones are available for just under $170, which is $10 less than their previous lowest price.
We'd like to point out that while Amazon's deal isn't branded as a limited-time offer, it might not remain live for long. Since Walmart has the same deal as part of its three-day summer deals event, users may have the same time to take advantage of Amazon's offer.
With their lightweight design and comfortable fit, these earbuds deserve the title "best wireless earbuds to buy." ANC performance and audio quality are other major areas where these bad boys excel.
With their top-notch bass, Spatial Audio support, and customizations via the Music app settings, these puppies are perfect for most music genres. There's no overemphasis on any given frequency, giving you a balanced and truly enjoyable sound.
Battery life here isn't stellar, but it's satisfactory nonetheless. If you enable Spatial Audio, you should get up to five hours and a half of use per charge. With ANC only, they should give you an extra up to 30 minutes of listening time, while the total battery life with the case amounts to 30 hours.
Overall, if you're looking for the best earbuds for iOS users, now's the time to get your AirPods Pro 2! Well, if you want to save $80 on the model with the USB-C case, that is. Amazon's deal awaits your attention.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
09 Jul, 2024Head-turning deal lands the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) at a new best price on Amazon
08 Jun, 2024The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C now offer amazing sound and ANC for less on Amazon
09 May, 2024The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
08 May, 2024Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
30 Apr, 2024This new Amazon and Best Buy deal on Apple's 'modern' AirPods Pro 2 is as good as it gets
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: