Head-turning deal lands the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) at a new best price on Amazon

As far as we know, the previous 'best price' was slightly less impressive than what the largest e-commerce seller currently lets you save. At the time of writing, the $250 in-ear headphones are available for just under $170, which is $10 less than their previous lowest price.We'd like to point out that while Amazon's deal isn't branded as a limited-time offer, it might not remain live for long. Since Walmart has the same deal as part of its three-day summer deals event , users may have the same time to take advantage of Amazon's offer.With their lightweight design and comfortable fit, these earbuds deserve the title " best wireless earbuds to buy ." ANC performance and audio quality are other major areas where these bad boys excel.With their top-notch bass, Spatial Audio support, and customizations via the Music app settings, these puppies are perfect for most music genres. There's no overemphasis on any given frequency, giving you a balanced and truly enjoyable sound.Battery life here isn't stellar, but it's satisfactory nonetheless. If you enable Spatial Audio, you should get up to five hours and a half of use per charge. With ANC only, they should give you an extra up to 30 minutes of listening time, while the total battery life with the case amounts to 30 hours.Overall, if you're looking for the best earbuds for iOS users, now's the time to get your AirPods Pro 2! Well, if you want to save $80 on the model with the USB-C case, that is. Amazon's deal awaits your attention.