The clock is ticking on Best Buy's unrivaled AirPods Pro 2 deal available right now

Apple AirPods Pro 2
While Amazon is deservedly grabbing most of the attention of bargain hunters looking to get an early start on their Christmas tech shopping today with countless unbeatable Black Friday deals, Best Buy unsurprisingly wants a piece of the spotlight for itself, shining with at least one exceptional offer on a hugely popular product.

Originally released back in 2022 and refreshed one year later to include a modern USB-C charging case, the very well-reviewed AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at their lowest ever price for 24 hours only at Best Buy. "Normally" available for $249.99 (and frequently marked down to $190 and $180 in recent months), Apple's most sophisticated earbuds yet can now be had at a hefty $90 discount.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
$90 off (36%)
$159 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple AirPods 4

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
$10 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon

What's interesting is that Best Buy is outdoing itself here in addition to Amazon, selling the second-gen AirPods Pro for 10 bucks less than just a couple of weeks ago. Oddly enough, that $80 price cut was advertised as a Black Friday 2024 deal, while this is technically not. 

But however you choose to call it, the opportunity to spend just $159.99 on quite possibly the best wireless earbuds money can buy this holiday season is not to be missed. That aforementioned 24-hour clock, mind you, was started at midnight (Eastern Time), so depending on exactly when this news reaches you, you may have little time, very little time, or absolutely no time left to claim Best Buy's unprecedented, unrivaled, and potentially unbeatable AirPods Pro 2 offer.

Curiously enough, Amazon doesn't currently have this product in stock at any price, selling instead the non-Pro AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation for $10 under their $179 list price for folks who really don't want to shop at Best Buy for some reason.

The AirPods Pro 2 are however objectively better than the AirPods 4 in many key ways, from the quality of the ANC technology to the overall audio performance, battery life, and perhaps most importantly for certain users, those groundbreaking Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection features only one of these two models supports.
