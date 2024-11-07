Best Buy may have kicked off its killer AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deal early





Normally available for $249.99, Normally available for $249.99, Apple 's top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 can be had right now at only $169.99 with no special requirements and no hoops to jump through. Technically, this is a 24-hour-only deal, but perhaps to mess with our minds, Best Buy is teasing a Black Friday promotion "coming soon" for this product.

The retailer is likely to kick off an early Black Friday sales event this Friday (November 8), so while I really don't know if you should hurry up and order the AirPods Pro 2 or not, I highly doubt that Best Buy (or Amazon, or Walmart) will be able to go much lower than $169.99 anytime soon.





That's because these state-of-the-art noise-cancelling buds are simply too good to become incredibly affordable all of a sudden, supporting everything from personalized spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking to a virtually unrivaled Transparency Mode, and yes, that groundbreaking new Hearing Aid feature as well.





The AirPods Pro 2, of course, are not very new themselves, having originally seen daylight back in the fall of 2022 and receiving a refresh a little over a year ago with a "modern" USB-C charging case... and no other improvements or changes.





It pretty much goes without saying that you'll be getting this refreshed and modernized edition from Best Buy if you hurry, and if you don't hurry, you may need to settle for Amazon's humbler but still quite decent $60 discount from that aforementioned $249.99 list price. That is, if you don't want to wait too long and risk all these major US retailers running out of inventory before you can secure yourself the perfect Christmas gift for that special someone in your life who deserves to be spoiled like never before.