Best Buy may have kicked off its killer AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deal early
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Probably the best wireless earbuds you can get this holiday season (for your iPhone, at least) are on sale at a huge discount today, and although it might feel a little early to make any such predictions, Best Buy's newly reduced AirPods Pro 2 price could well go unbeaten through Christmas and possibly even beyond.
Normally available for $249.99, Apple's top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 can be had right now at only $169.99 with no special requirements and no hoops to jump through. Technically, this is a 24-hour-only deal, but perhaps to mess with our minds, Best Buy is teasing a Black Friday promotion "coming soon" for this product.
The retailer is likely to kick off an early Black Friday sales event this Friday (November 8), so while I really don't know if you should hurry up and order the AirPods Pro 2 or not, I highly doubt that Best Buy (or Amazon, or Walmart) will be able to go much lower than $169.99 anytime soon.
That's because these state-of-the-art noise-cancelling buds are simply too good to become incredibly affordable all of a sudden, supporting everything from personalized spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking to a virtually unrivaled Transparency Mode, and yes, that groundbreaking new Hearing Aid feature as well.
The AirPods Pro 2, of course, are not very new themselves, having originally seen daylight back in the fall of 2022 and receiving a refresh a little over a year ago with a "modern" USB-C charging case... and no other improvements or changes.
It pretty much goes without saying that you'll be getting this refreshed and modernized edition from Best Buy if you hurry, and if you don't hurry, you may need to settle for Amazon's humbler but still quite decent $60 discount from that aforementioned $249.99 list price. That is, if you don't want to wait too long and risk all these major US retailers running out of inventory before you can secure yourself the perfect Christmas gift for that special someone in your life who deserves to be spoiled like never before.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
07 Nov, 2024Best Buy may have kicked off its killer AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deal early
06 Nov, 2024Apple's AirPods 4 (sans ANC) are on sale at a new record low price for a limited time
22 Oct, 2024New deal makes Apple's AirPods 2 cheap enough to ignore their age and pull the trigger today
21 Oct, 2024Bonkers new deal makes Apple's AirPods 3 the perfect stocking stuffer this Christmas
08 Oct, 2024Put an end to your earbuds search with this irresistible new AirPods Pro 2 Prime Day deal!
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: