One of Amazon's best AirPods Pro 2 deals is back, but it might not last long

Have you been waiting for the right time to grab one of the best wireless earbuds at bargain prices? Wait no more — the AirPods Pro 2 returned to their best price of 2025 on Amazon. You can once again save a whopping 32% on these noise cancelling earbuds, but you might want to act fast — the e-commerce giant might pull the plug on this tempting promo at any time.

The AirPods Pro 2 are 32% off on Amazon

$79 off (32%)
Amazon's best AirPods Pro 2 promo of 2025 is back! You can once again save 32% on these amazing noise cancelling earbuds, but be sure to act fast, as they might not stay that affordable for long.
Buy at Amazon

If you've been following discounts for these particular Apple earbuds, you probably remember they initially dropped under the $170 mark at the beginning of last month. That said, they've been cheaper in the past — Best Buy's day-only deal in November knocked them to only $159.99. During Black Friday 2024, they even dropped to a slightly lower price.

While these buddies have been on sale countless times, it's not often that you can see them for 32% off their original price. So, if you're after the ideal iOS earbuds with premium, ultra-comfortable design, these are the ones to get.

The AirPods Pro 2 are good enough to rival the best Sony earbuds on the ANC front. Noise cancelling here is built to leave you alone with your favorite tunes, blocking all distractions from the outside world. And it surely delivers!

But it's not just the supreme comfort and ANC that make these a great choice. We were particularly impressed by their audio quality. They give you a clean and satisfying sound out of the box, representing all frequencies impeccably.

There's some bass, but the mids and highs aren't drowned out in it. Let's not forget they give you extras like Spatial Audio. Don't forget to check out our AirPods Pro 2 review for a more in-depth look at our impressions.

What about battery life? With Spatial Audio, you can expect these to last about five and a half hours per charge. Store them in the charging case between sessions, and you can squeeze in up to 30 hours of total playtime from them.

In short, if you own an iPhone, the AirPods Pro 2 are probably your best choice. While they may be a tad pricey at their standard ~$250 price, you can now save 32% on a pair with Amazon's epic deal.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

