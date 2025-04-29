Hurry up and nab Apple's state-of-the-art AirPods 4 (with ANC) at a new record low price

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Apple AirPods 4
While it's still debatable if the AirPods 4 are the best wireless earbuds an iPhone user can buy in 2025 or not, this is the latest such product released by Apple under its own brand, and I'm pretty sure that's enough to make many of the company's hardcore fans pull the trigger right now, especially at a lower-than-ever price.

No, the noise-cancelling Apple AirPods 4 have never been cheaper than today, although there is one important thing to keep in mind before you make your final buying decision. Normally priced at $179 in brand-new condition at retailers like Amazon, these bad boys can be had from Woot in exchange for just $124.99 for a limited time as "grade A" refurbs.

Apple AirPods 4

$124 99
$179
$54 off (30%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life, Grade A Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Apple AirPods 4

$29 off (22%)
True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods 4

$30 off (17%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

That's obviously not the same thing, and your deeply discounted refurbished units will also only come with a 90-day seller warranty instead of the full 1-year manufacturer coverage typically offered for new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices elsewhere.

Still, that $55 discount might just be hefty enough (not to mention special enough) to convince you to ignore the inherent weaknesses and concerns associated with purchasing refurbished stuff. Besides, Woot (which just so happens to be owned by Amazon) is known for selling very high-quality used products that are generally pretty much identical to new units in terms of their cosmetic condition and functionality.

Bottom line, your ultra-affordable AirPods 4 (with ANC) should look roughly as good as new and work without a hitch, offering super-premium Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Adaptive Audio, and Transparency support (among others).

In a few ways, the older AirPods Pro 2 model is still better than its non-Pro successor, supporting things like Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection features, but at $124.99, it's incredibly hard to argue with the value proposition of the noise-cancelling AirPods 4.

The same product, mind you, is currently available at a significantly smaller $30 discount from the aforementioned $179 list price at Amazon in brand-new condition, while the same Woot-owning e-commerce giant can offer the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 version for $29 under its lower regular price of $129. Those are some pretty decent deals across the board, but Woot's promotion (set to end on Saturday, May 3) is undeniably the best of the bunch.
