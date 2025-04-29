Hurry up and nab Apple's state-of-the-art AirPods 4 (with ANC) at a new record low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
While it's still debatable if the AirPods 4 are the best wireless earbuds an iPhone user can buy in 2025 or not, this is the latest such product released by Apple under its own brand, and I'm pretty sure that's enough to make many of the company's hardcore fans pull the trigger right now, especially at a lower-than-ever price.
No, the noise-cancelling Apple AirPods 4 have never been cheaper than today, although there is one important thing to keep in mind before you make your final buying decision. Normally priced at $179 in brand-new condition at retailers like Amazon, these bad boys can be had from Woot in exchange for just $124.99 for a limited time as "grade A" refurbs.
That's obviously not the same thing, and your deeply discounted refurbished units will also only come with a 90-day seller warranty instead of the full 1-year manufacturer coverage typically offered for new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices elsewhere.
Still, that $55 discount might just be hefty enough (not to mention special enough) to convince you to ignore the inherent weaknesses and concerns associated with purchasing refurbished stuff. Besides, Woot (which just so happens to be owned by Amazon) is known for selling very high-quality used products that are generally pretty much identical to new units in terms of their cosmetic condition and functionality.
Bottom line, your ultra-affordable AirPods 4 (with ANC) should look roughly as good as new and work without a hitch, offering super-premium Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Adaptive Audio, and Transparency support (among others).
In a few ways, the older AirPods Pro 2 model is still better than its non-Pro successor, supporting things like Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection features, but at $124.99, it's incredibly hard to argue with the value proposition of the noise-cancelling AirPods 4.
The same product, mind you, is currently available at a significantly smaller $30 discount from the aforementioned $179 list price at Amazon in brand-new condition, while the same Woot-owning e-commerce giant can offer the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 version for $29 under its lower regular price of $129. Those are some pretty decent deals across the board, but Woot's promotion (set to end on Saturday, May 3) is undeniably the best of the bunch.
29 Apr, 2025Hurry up and nab Apple's state-of-the-art AirPods 4 (with ANC) at a new record low price
13 Mar, 2025One of Amazon's best AirPods Pro 2 deals is back, but it might not last long
10 Mar, 2025The AirPods 4 are an excellent option for hardcore Apple fans at their latest discounts
03 Feb, 2025Apple's unbeatable AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at their lowest price of 2025 Apple's AirPods 4 get some lovely new discounts (with and without ANC) just in time for Valentine's
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: