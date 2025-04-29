Hurry up and nab Apple's state-of-the-art AirPods 4 (with ANC) at a new record low price





No, the noise-cancelling Apple AirPods 4 have never been cheaper than today, although there is one important thing to keep in mind before you make your final buying decision. Normally priced at $179 in brand-new condition at retailers like Amazon, these bad boys can be had from Woot in exchange for just $124.99 for a limited time as "grade A" refurbs.

That's obviously not the same thing, and your deeply discounted refurbished units will also only come with a 90-day seller warranty instead of the full 1-year manufacturer coverage typically offered for new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices elsewhere.





Still, that $55 discount might just be hefty enough (not to mention special enough) to convince you to ignore the inherent weaknesses and concerns associated with purchasing refurbished stuff. Besides, Woot (which just so happens to be owned by Amazon) is known for selling very high-quality used products that are generally pretty much identical to new units in terms of their cosmetic condition and functionality.

Bottom line, your ultra-affordable AirPods 4 (with ANC) should look roughly as good as new and work without a hitch, offering super-premium Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Adaptive Audio, and Transparency support (among others).





. In a few ways, the older AirPods Pro 2 model is still better than its non-Pro successor, supporting things like Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection features, but at $124.99, it's incredibly hard to argue with the value proposition of the noise-cancelling AirPods 4





The same product, mind you, is currently available at a significantly smaller $30 discount from the aforementioned $179 list price at Amazon in brand-new condition, while the same Woot-owning e-commerce giant can offer the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 version for $29 under its lower regular price of $129. Those are some pretty decent deals across the board, but Woot's promotion (set to end on Saturday, May 3) is undeniably the best of the bunch.