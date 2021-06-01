$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro are both on sale at incredibly low prices right now

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 01, 2021, 4:28 AM
As incredibly successful as Apple's AirPods have undoubtedly proven since the first generation was released back in 2016, the intensifying competition provided nowadays by brands as diverse as Samsung, Xiaomi, JBL, LG, Oppo, and... well, too many others to list here is essentially making it impossible for the world's most popular true wireless earbuds to sell at their "normal" prices.

That's why the high-end AirPods Pro and the second-gen "regular" AirPods are more often than not available at substantial discounts from major US retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The latest killer deals on "grade A" refurbished units come from a popular Amazon-owned e-tailer rather than the e-commerce giant itself, with a 90-day seller warranty included and free standard shipping offered to Prime members.

We're obviously talking about Woot, which is basically reviving its outstanding one-day-only AirPods Pro sale from last week for another 24 hours while adding a very tempting promotion on 2019's non-Pro AirPods with a wired charging case to the equation for good measure.

If you're having trouble choosing between the two models, it's actually not that hard to make a decision. If you can afford to spend $154.99 and don't mind going the refurb route, the AirPods Pro are without a doubt the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation you can buy... to pair with your iPhone.

Meanwhile, Android handset users may want to consider Samsung's similarly impressive Galaxy Buds Pro, which just so happen to cost as little as 150 bucks right now in brand-new condition, before pulling the trigger.

As far as the second-gen entry-level AirPods are concerned, it's certainly not easy to snub them at $94.99 a pair when they're still arguably among the best true wireless earbuds available today... in that price bracket. The lack of state-of-the-art ANC technology is compensated with solid audio performance, decent battery life, and unrivaled comfort.

Of course, you have plenty of affordable alternatives to take into consideration if you're not dead set on buying Apple, including Amazon's hot new second-gen Echo Buds, which come with active noise cancellation on deck at $119.99 and up.

