Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
STAY TUNED!
Apple Event 9/15 | Here's what to expect & how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Accessories iOS Apple Deals Wearables Audio

Amazon has Apple's AirPods Pro on sale at a great price, normal AirPods also discounted

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 14, 2020, 10:04 AM
Amazon has Apple's AirPods Pro on sale at a great price, normal AirPods also discounted
While Apple is widely expected to unveil an all-new AirPods-branded product as soon as tomorrow, September 15, this is unlikely to follow in the footsteps of either the AirPods Pro or the "regular" second-gen AirPods, replacing the convenient in-ear design with a Sony and Bose-rivaling over-ear style and tacking on the Studio label to signal its superior audio quality.

That means hardcore "iFans" in love with trendy true wireless earbuds will have to choose between the two aforementioned 2019-released models or wait until sometime next year, when the Cupertino-based tech giant is bound to upgrade both the Pro and non-Pro AirPods

Of course, when that eventually happens, the next generations of the world's most popular "hearables" are unlikely to come cheap, while the current generations can be purchased at unusually low prices on Amazon right now. Even though we've seen the high-end AirPods Pro, for instance, discounted several times of late by a number of different retailers, both authorized and unauthorized, the newest price cut is pretty special.

Normally available for $249, these bad boys are up for grabs at the time of this writing at 50 bucks less than that, equating to a very cool 20 percent markdown. The brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged AirPods Pro can also be bought in an AppleCare+ bundle regularly priced at $278 for $60 less, with the extended two-year warranty providing coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage as well.

In case you're wondering, the renewed version that was ever so slightly cheaper last month is no longer in stock, but if you want to spend under two Benjamins for a pair of incredibly well-reviewed true wireless earbuds (with no active noise cancellation technology), the standard Apple AirPods are also on sale at special prices both with a regular charging case and a wireless charging case included.

The latter variant is typically listed at $199 and currently available for $44.02 less than that, while the most affordable second-gen AirPods package goes for $30 off its $159 regular price. Although not quite as rare as the $50 AirPods Pro discount, these deals are definitely nothing to sneeze at either. And yes, you can also get the non-Pro earbuds alongside AppleCare+ coverage at enhanced markdowns of between $40 and $55.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Lenovo's smart clock with Google Assistant is half off at Best Buy
Popular stories
When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? Date, best deals, and all we know so far
Popular stories
Garmin's Instinct rugged smartwatch is $100 off on Amazon
Popular stories
Grab a Samsung tablet for as low as $85 from Woot (refurbished)
Popular stories
Best Labor Day Sales on phones, tablets and true wireless earbuds
Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint: new 5G and 4G LTE speed tests yield two big winners
Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) September event is official, here's how to watch it
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless