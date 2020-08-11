Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 11, 2020, 4:22 AM
The AirPods Pro are selling like hotcakes, especially when US retailers decide to offer discounts on the earphones. Apple sells these for $250, but many times you can find a pair of brand-new AirPods Pro for just $230 or even slightly lower.

However, those who wish to spend less than $200 for a pair of Apple AirPods Pro must make some compromises since these earphones rarely get such a massive discount. One of the compromises to be made is to purchase refurbished or renewed products instead of brand-new ones.

If that doesn't bother you, then you should hurry and check out Amazon's current AirPods Pro deal that offers a $55 discount on Apple's earphones. Yes, they are renewed and not Apple certified, but they have been professionally inspected and tested by Amazon's suppliers, so there's shouldn't be any issues with the earphones.

Keep in mind that since these are renewed, they may have minimal scratches or dents. Also, the battery might be at least at 80% capacity and the packaging and the accessories inside might not be original (although they should be compatible and fully functional). If you have any doubts, you'll be happy to know that any renewed product sold by Amazon is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt.

Apple AirPods Pro price drops below $200 on Amazon (renewed)
