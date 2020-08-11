Apple AirPods Pro price drops below $200 on Amazon (renewed)
If that doesn't bother you, then you should hurry and check out Amazon's current AirPods Pro deal that offers a $55 discount on Apple's earphones. Yes, they are renewed and not Apple certified, but they have been professionally inspected and tested by Amazon's suppliers, so there's shouldn't be any issues with the earphones.
Keep in mind that since these are renewed, they may have minimal scratches or dents. Also, the battery might be at least at 80% capacity and the packaging and the accessories inside might not be original (although they should be compatible and fully functional). If you have any doubts, you'll be happy to know that any renewed product sold by Amazon is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt.