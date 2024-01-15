Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors

X user is playing with fire as he unboxes Galaxy S24 Ultra in three colors and posts all videos
You gotta hand it to leakers. While Samsung may be of the view that tipsters are hell-bent on spoiling the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event, we think they drum up interest and keep the excitement alive through the days leading up to the unveiling day. An X user by the name of tasty orange has posted short Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos, showcasing three color variants.

A TikTok user apparently got their hands on Titanium Yellow, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Grey  Galaxy S24 Ultra models and tasty orange posted them on X. The packaging is the same as that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the maker of video only shows us what the start-up screen looks like. At this point, we'll take whatever we can get though.



We do get a good look at the design, with the videos seemingly confirming for the umpteenth time that Samsung is done with curved screens and has equipped the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a flat display.


The videos also align with rumors that said the Galaxy S24 Ultra's speaker grill would be one milled cut. For reference, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's bottom speaker has six holes.

Another change that we can spot in one of the videos is that the S Pen's bottom will be flat instead of round. 

According to earlier reports, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 no matter where in the world you buy it and it will feature a new 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and a new design which may give it an edge over the current top camera phones.

AI will be integrated into everything from the keyboard to the camera but Samsung may charge you for some of the novel features down the line. The phone may also receive seven years of software updates. 

