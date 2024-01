Caught in a tough position, Samsung wants to stop leakers from posting Galaxy S24 series images

Galaxy S24 flagship line. Even before Samsung is not happy about leaks related to the unveiling of its upcomingflagship line. Even before Samsung officially revealed the official January 17th date for its first Unpacked event of the year, that date had already been rumored to be the date of the Unpacked event. Official-looking spec sheets carrying specs for all three U.S. models have already been disseminated by high-visibility leakers, and with the unveiling just 10 days away, more big-time leaks can be expected.

Just the other day, Just the other day, well-known leaker Evan Blass had to remove an image of the Galaxy S24 Ultra that he shared via a tweet on "X." Instead of the leaked image, Blass' post said "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder." The latter, of course, is Samsung. And the company is in a tough situation because it wants to generate a buzz about its next top-of-the-line handset and leaks will do that. On the other hand, it doesn't want to be in a situation where there are no surprises left to be announced during the Unpacked event leading viewers watching the livestream to turn it off out of boredom.