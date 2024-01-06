Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Caught in a tough position, Samsung wants to stop leakers from posting Galaxy S24 series images

Samsung is not happy about leaks related to the unveiling of its upcoming Galaxy S24 flagship line. Even before Samsung officially revealed the official January 17th date for its first Unpacked event of the year, that date had already been rumored to be the date of the Unpacked event. Official-looking spec sheets carrying specs for all three U.S. models have already been disseminated by high-visibility leakers, and with the unveiling just 10 days away, more big-time leaks can be expected.

Just the other day, well-known leaker Evan Blass had to remove an image of the Galaxy S24 Ultra that he shared via a tweet on "X." Instead of the leaked image, Blass' post said "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder." The latter, of course, is Samsung. And the company is in a tough situation because it wants to generate a buzz about its next top-of-the-line handset and leaks will do that. On the other hand, it doesn't want to be in a situation where there are no surprises left to be announced during the Unpacked event leading viewers watching the livestream to turn it off out of boredom.

It also didn't help Samsung when last weekend retailer Walmart accidentally put up its listing for the Galaxy S24+ on the Walmart website 17 days too early. In the tech world, leaks are just a fact of life. You might remember that back in September 2021, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote an internal email to employees saying that the company was doing "everything in our power to identify those who leaked" and added that "people who leak confidential information do not belong" at Apple. The email, of course, leaked


Before Samsung was able to get Blass to remove the image of the Galaxy S24 Ultra that he leaked, others had already seen it and left comments in the thread. Among those commenting was "X" and Weibo leaker Ice Universe. Speaking about the titanium frame used on the blue and green versions of the top-of-the-line unit, Ice Universe wrote, "It is definitely the biggest mistake for Samsung to make the blue and green versions of the middle frame black."

However, by forcing Blass to take the image down, Samsung is missing a golden opportunity to get phone enthusiasts talking about arguably Samsung's most important phone of the year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Still, as we get closer to the January 17th event, we should see more leaks with Samsung on full alert waiting to force leakers to remove any images that Sammy does not want the public viewing right now. In a week and a half, Samsung won't care who is looking at pictures of the Galaxy S24 series.
