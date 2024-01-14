Galaxy S24 is looking like an even bigger Pixel 8 challenger than before









The rumor reiterates that the base model will have a 6.2-inch display, the The rumor reiterates that the base model will have a 6.2-inch display, the Galaxy S24 Plus will boast a 6.7-inch screen, and the Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch screen. All the phones will offer a peak brightness of 2,600 nits









For the summarize feature , you'll apparently have to copy the content to the Notes app, which will then use the Note Assist feature to summarize, format, and even translate information.









The long-rumored Live Translate feature will be built into the Samsung Phone app and act as a real-time interpreter of sorts.





AndroidHeadlines Galaxy S24 Ultra 's 10MP 10x camera will be retired in favor of a 50MP camera with 5x optical zoom. Samsung wants you to believe that this is not a downgrade by emphasizing that the module will offer 10x optical quality zoom and some has also posted some promo images which are in line with earlier reports. First off, a seemingly official image appears to confirm that the's 10MP 10x camera will be retired in favor of a 50MP camera with 5x optical zoom. Samsung wants you to believe that this is not a downgrade by emphasizing that the module will offer 10x optical quality zoom and some leakers seem to agree . The main 200MP camera will be capable of 2x optical quality zoom.









The images also show a Pixel 8 Magic Editor-like feature that lets you edit a photo after you capture it and do things such as change the position of the subject, to make the final image conform to what you had in mind before you clicked it.

The Galaxy S24 will be supported for seven years





Pixel 8 , the An earlier rumor had revealed that like the, the Galaxy S24 might also need help from Samsung's servers to complete some AI tasks. While that on its own might be enough to put off some users, today's leak has laid down even more stipulations.





First off, it says that Samsung will let you use Galaxy AI features for free until at least 2025, which implies the company expects you to pay for some of them down the line. Other than that, you may require a Samsung account to use some of the features. First off, it says that Samsung will let you use Galaxy AI features for free until at least 2025, which implies the company expects you to pay for some of them down the line. Other than that, you may require a Samsung account to use some of the features.





Galaxy S24 . Samsung currently supports its phones for five years and the longer support will surely help the Galaxy S24 become one of the Today's report also says that Samsung will match Google's policy of seven years of operating system updates with the. Samsung currently supports its phones for five years and the longer support will surely help thebecome one of the best phones of 2024





