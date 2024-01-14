Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Galaxy S24 is looking like an even bigger Pixel 8 challenger than before

Samsung Android
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S24 is looking like an even bigger Pixel 8 challenger than before
With this being the final week before the Galaxy S24 Unpacked, leakers are in a rush to post all the info they have. The latest rumors have revealed some more marketing material, nifty AI features, as well as Pixel 8-rivalling software commitment.

The first leak comes from leaker Ahmed Qwaider. He has posted a bunch of marketing images that give us another look at the Galaxy S24 Ultra's  flat screen and some of the AI features we have been hearing about.

The rumor reiterates that the base model will have a 6.2-inch display, the Galaxy S24 Plus will boast a 6.7-inch screen, and the Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch screen. All the phones will offer a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.


For the summarize feature, you'll apparently have to copy the content to the Notes app, which will then use the Note Assist feature to summarize, format, and even translate information.


The long-rumored Live Translate feature will be built into the Samsung Phone app and act as a real-time interpreter of sorts.

AndroidHeadlines has also posted some promo images which are in line with earlier reports. First off, a seemingly official image appears to confirm that the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 10MP 10x camera will be retired in favor of a 50MP camera with 5x optical zoom. Samsung wants you to believe that this is not a downgrade by emphasizing that the module will offer 10x optical quality zoom and some leakers seem to agree. The main 200MP camera will be capable of 2x optical quality zoom.


The images also show a Pixel 8 Magic Editor-like feature that lets you edit a photo after you capture it and do things such as change the position of the subject, to make the final image conform to what you had in mind before you clicked it.

The Galaxy S24 will be supported for seven years


An earlier rumor had revealed that like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 might also need help from Samsung's servers to complete some AI tasks. While that on its own might be enough to put off some users, today's leak has laid down even more stipulations.

First off, it says that Samsung will let you use Galaxy AI features for free until at least 2025, which implies the company expects you to pay for some of them down the line. Other than that, you may require a Samsung account to use some of the features.

Today's report also says that Samsung will match Google's policy of seven years of operating system updates with the Galaxy S24. Samsung currently supports its phones for five years and the longer support will surely help the Galaxy S24 become one of the best phones of 2024.

Reserve your Galaxy S24 Ultra now and get a $50 discount!

Be among the first to upgrade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra now by reserving your unit via the official store to get a $50 Samsung Credit. The cutting-edge Galaxy phone arrives with the latest Galaxy AI and an impressive camera zoom. You can trade in an eligible device to unlock up to $970 in savings when you pre-order immediately.
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S24+ now and get a $50 discount!

Reserve your Galaxy S24+ unit now and get $50 in Samsung Credit, not to mention you'll be among the first to get the device. The best value-for-money model of the S24 lineup, the Galaxy S24+ arrives with the latest Galaxy AI, a superb camera, and plenty of awesome innovations. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $970 for your newest Galaxy phone when you preorder right away.
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S24 now and get a $50 discount!

Reserve right away if you wish to be among the first to get the Galaxy S24 alongside a $50 Samsung credit. It arrives with an impressive camera, cutting-edge Galaxy AI, and more. Eligible trade-ins help you unlock up to $970 in savings when you pre-order immediately.
Reserve at Samsung

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked

Latest News

Don't miss out on the chance to save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S8 at Best Buy
Don't miss out on the chance to save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S8 at Best Buy
Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices
Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices
T-Mobile will once again lead the industry in this important category for Q4 2023
T-Mobile will once again lead the industry in this important category for Q4 2023
The awesome Soundcore Motion X600 sees new record-low prices on Amazon
The awesome Soundcore Motion X600 sees new record-low prices on Amazon
Class Action suit against T-Mobile claims it lied to Congress and ripped off minority-owned stores
Class Action suit against T-Mobile claims it lied to Congress and ripped off minority-owned stores
Some wireless sales pros admit to "Cramming" and lying to customers at the behest of their managers
Some wireless sales pros admit to "Cramming" and lying to customers at the behest of their managers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless