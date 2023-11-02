Check out our Galaxy S24 renders showcasing anticipated colors

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Samsung's upcoming premium flagship series, the Galaxy S24, is generating buzz in the online space despite its official release being months away. As customary, leaks and rumors are making rounds, offering a sneak peek into what's to come.

Renowned tipster Ross Young, known for accurate Galaxy predictions, recently spilled the beans on the color options for the Galaxy S24 series. The expected hues include Black, Gray, Violet, and Yellow, adding a touch of variety to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Based on what rumors say about the Galaxy S24 colors and especially on Young’s predictions, we decided to recreate the suggested color options and share them with you.



Yet, Samsung might have some surprises up its sleeve, hinting that the disclosed four colors may not be the only choices for the Galaxy S24 series. Young suggests the possibility of three exclusive colors—Orange, Light Blue, and Light Green, reserved solely for the official Samsung store.



If the rumors hold true, these color options will be at your disposal when considering buying the new flagship from the Galaxy family. Additionally, there's speculation that the Galaxy S24 series could feature a titanium frame akin to the latest iPhone 15 Pro.

Beneath the surface, the Galaxy S24 is expected to pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, fueling anticipation for it to be dubbed the "smartest AI phone" on the market.

As the release window for the Galaxy S24 series approaches, industry insiders suggest a January 2024 debut, with some speculating on a January 18 launch event. With the unveiling just around the corner, brace yourself for an influx of rumors, leaks, and information in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates!
Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
