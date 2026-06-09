Want the new Siri AI? You better get on this list ASAP
iOS 27 Beta is out, but there's a nasty surprise for anyone who wanted to take Siri AI for a spin.
Siri AI has its own app now, but it's still not available in iOS 27 Beta. | Image by Apple
WWDC 2026 is behind us, and one of the biggest announcements was the all-new Siri AI. Apple used Google's Gemni AI models to make its own AI agent smarter and boasted a plethora of cool new features during the event. Meanwhile, the first iOS 27 Beta is now available, but our friends at Android Headlines have found something peculiar.
If you're part of the Apple's Beta program, you can install the iOS 27 Beta and try the new and improved Siri AI. However, there's a nasty surprise when you head to Siri in iOS 27 Beta — the new AI agent is apparently not ready.
There's an option inside the Setting for Siri menu, and it reads "Try New Siri." When you tap on it, you're taken to a new screen showing Siri with Apple Intelligence and telling you all the new and exciting features of the smarter Siri.
On the bottom, there's a blue button that reads "Join Waitlist." So, if you want to test Siri AI as soon as possible, better get on that list!
Apple dedicated a big chunk of the WWDC presentation to Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. In a typical Apple fashion, the company made the features sound groundbreaking, when Android and Gemini users have been enjoying most of them for quite some time.
That's not surprising, given Apple admitted it needed to cooperate with Google and use Gemini's AI models as a foundation for the new and smarter Siri AI.
Nevertheless, some of the features sound pretty neat. The new Siri AI will be able to gather personal information from emails, chats, photos, and other data on the phone in order to offer what Apple calls "Personal Context."
Siri AI will be able to do different things across apps, including third-party ones. The new AI agent is now baked into the Camera app, and can also use Writing Tools. And last but not least, Siri AI can be found across all platforms, including macOS, iPadOS, visionOS, etc.
You can check out all the new and cool Siri AI features in our dedicated piece.
Sadly, iPhone users in Europe won't be able to try the new Siri AI anytime soon, in Beta form or otherwise. Apple says Siri AI will not be available for users in Europe on iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 due to the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).
EU regulations require Apple to provide any AI system nearly unlimited access to a user’s device, and Apple is not prepared to grant such access.
However, European users inside Apple's ecosystem will still be able to use Siri on macOS 27, visionOS 27, and watchOS 27, as these devices fall outside of the specific DMA directive.
The absence of Siri AI from the first iOS 27 Beta may be a bad omen. Many users have already voiced concerns and skepticism about Apple delivering on the latest WWDC promises.
The stable iOS 27 is expected to start rolling out this September, and Apple has but a few months to iron out any kinks in the new Siri AI before its market debut.
What do you think about all this? Is this waitlist a bad sign, or do you believe Apple will finally roll out a capable Siri?
You have to join a waitlist to try the new Siri AI
If you're part of the Apple's Beta program, you can install the iOS 27 Beta and try the new and improved Siri AI. However, there's a nasty surprise when you head to Siri in iOS 27 Beta — the new AI agent is apparently not ready.
If you have the iOS 27 Beta installed, you can join the Siri AI waitlist. | Image by Android Headlines
There's an option inside the Setting for Siri menu, and it reads "Try New Siri." When you tap on it, you're taken to a new screen showing Siri with Apple Intelligence and telling you all the new and exciting features of the smarter Siri.
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Siri AI comes with new features, but they're long overdue
Apple admitted that it collaborated with Google to built Siri AI using Gemini's AI models. | Image by Google
Apple dedicated a big chunk of the WWDC presentation to Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. In a typical Apple fashion, the company made the features sound groundbreaking, when Android and Gemini users have been enjoying most of them for quite some time.
That's not surprising, given Apple admitted it needed to cooperate with Google and use Gemini's AI models as a foundation for the new and smarter Siri AI.
Nevertheless, some of the features sound pretty neat. The new Siri AI will be able to gather personal information from emails, chats, photos, and other data on the phone in order to offer what Apple calls "Personal Context."
Siri AI will be able to do different things across apps, including third-party ones. The new AI agent is now baked into the Camera app, and can also use Writing Tools. And last but not least, Siri AI can be found across all platforms, including macOS, iPadOS, visionOS, etc.
You can check out all the new and cool Siri AI features in our dedicated piece.
No Siri AI in Europe anytime soon
No Siri AI on European iPhones and iPads anytime soon. | Image by Theema
Sadly, iPhone users in Europe won't be able to try the new Siri AI anytime soon, in Beta form or otherwise. Apple says Siri AI will not be available for users in Europe on iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 due to the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).
EU regulations require Apple to provide any AI system nearly unlimited access to a user’s device, and Apple is not prepared to grant such access.
However, European users inside Apple's ecosystem will still be able to use Siri on macOS 27, visionOS 27, and watchOS 27, as these devices fall outside of the specific DMA directive.
The 2024 fiasco all over again?
Apple promised a lot of new features for Siri back in 2024 but they never arrived. | Image by Apple
The absence of Siri AI from the first iOS 27 Beta may be a bad omen. Many users have already voiced concerns and skepticism about Apple delivering on the latest WWDC promises.
The stable iOS 27 is expected to start rolling out this September, and Apple has but a few months to iron out any kinks in the new Siri AI before its market debut.
What do you think about all this? Is this waitlist a bad sign, or do you believe Apple will finally roll out a capable Siri?
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