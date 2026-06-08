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Apple says Siri AI will be delayed in the European Union because of regulations

Europeans won’t be able to use the new Siri AI features when they launch later this year.

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Ilia Temelkov
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Siri AI won’t make it to the EU for some time. | Image by Apple
Apple just introduced a swath of new Siri AI features at WWDC 2026, which will be part of the company’s upcoming software updates, launching this fall. However, iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 users in the European Union won’t get the best of them because of regulatory issues.

Apple says Siri AI will be delayed in the European Union


Siri AI will launch for free with the upcoming OS releases, but it will not be available for users in Europe on iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 due to the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Still, EU users will be able to access the features on macOS 27, visionOS 27, and watchOS 27.

Apple says the reason for the delay is that it failed to reach an agreement with the EU for bringing Siri AI while “safely supporting other virtual assistants.” The company puts the blame for the delay firmly on the EU regulators, saying it will not be able to ship them.

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Protecting user data



In its explanation of the issue, Apple says that the DMA requires it to provide any AI system nearly unlimited access to a user’s device. Such access would also allow these third-party systems to act without providing the user with ongoing visibility and control. 

Some of the actions such access would allow are reading and sending messages, making purchases, and executing actions across apps. That would increase the risk of AI systems being hijacked to steal personal data and alter files and account settings without the consent of the users, according to the company.

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Apple says it has a solution to this issue, which is called Trusted System Agent. That’s an intermediary that would give third-party virtual assistants safe access to the same features and capabilities available to Siri AI for devices in the EU. The company said it offered an 18-month plan to launch Siri AI while gradually rolling out the Trusted System Agent.

According to Apple, the European Commission not only declined its plan, but it also didn’t agree to any of its proposals. What those other proposals are remains unknown.

Developers are also restricted



Apple says the restrictions will apply not only to users but also to developers. EU-based developers won’t be able to test or even use the new Siri AI features for their iPhone and iPad apps.

That means Apple users in the EU won’t have access to the new dedicated Siri app, the Visual Intelligence upgrades, the new writing tools, and the Siri mode in the iOS Camera app, among others. The company says it’ll keep working on bringing those features to the EU, though there’s no timeline for the release.

Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi expressed his disappointment about EU users not getting Siri AI on the iPhone and the iPad. Still, he didn’t pull any punches when commenting on the issue in a dedicated press release.

Our hope is to eventually bring Siri AI to the EU, and we will continue to engage with EU regulators on a path forward. However, their refusal to engage constructively on solutions that preserve privacy and security means we do not currently have a timeline for Siri AI’s availability on iOS and iPadOS in the EU.
Craig Federighi, Apple SVP of Software Engineering, June 2026

During the WWDC 26 keynote, Federighi also said the Siri AI features won’t be coming to China. He said they will not be available while the company works through regulatory requirements. That announcement didn’t come with an in-depth press release, though.

Protecting the golden goose


Launching Siri AI for every other OS, except the iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 is the telltale sign of Apple’s real issue with the DMA. While I believe that user privacy is important for the company, allowing users to fully abandon Apple services on Apple devices is the actual problem.

I can’t imagine what would stop Apple from introducing robust privacy settings for what third-party AI systems can access on iOS and iPadOS if there was an actual desire to allow interoperability on iPhones and iPads. However, I can easily imagine why Apple wouldn’t want users to abandon Siri AI and just rely on Gemini or Claude for their AI needs.
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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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