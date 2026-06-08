Apple says Siri AI will be delayed in the European Union because of regulations

iOS 27

What is more important for you when it comes to AI features? Privacy, I don’t want to share my data Getting the best features Having the choice what data I’m sharing with AI I don’t want to use AI at all Vote 0 Votes

Developers are also restricted







During the WWDC 26 keynote, Federighi also said the Siri AI features won’t be coming to China. He said they will not be available while the company works through regulatory requirements. That announcement didn’t come with an in-depth press release, though.



Protecting the golden goose

Launching Siri AI for every other OS, except the iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 is the telltale sign of Apple’s real issue with the DMA. While I believe that user privacy is important for the company, allowing users to fully abandon Apple services on Apple devices is the actual problem.



I can’t imagine what would stop Apple from introducing robust privacy settings for what third-party AI systems can access on iOS and iPadOS if there was an actual desire to allow interoperability on iPhones and iPads. However, I can easily imagine why Apple wouldn’t want users to abandon Siri AI and just rely on Gemini or Claude for their AI needs.