Vivo X300 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera samples comparison
We took the same pictures with both phones. Does Vivo put the iPhone to shame?
Vivo just unveiled its next flagship phone — the Vivo X300 Pro. Built from the ground up as a camera-centric device that's here not just to rival the established competition but to absolutely decimate it. With a 50 MP main camera, 50 MP ultra-wide, and a whopping 200 MP sensor under its zoom lens, it's definitely making a declaration before you even reach for the shutter button.
But it's got quite the challenge on its hands. Apple's iPhone 17 Pro came with upgraded cameras and algorithms. Now with 48 MP sensors under every camera on the back, a new 40x max zoom, new pro video features, and let's not forget the Advanced Photographic Styles it has had since the 16 series.
Indeed, delving into the extra camera settings and tune-ups of both these phones can definitely result in infinite combinations to compare between. So, let's keep it simple — default settings, out-of-the-box camera experience. How do they do? Well, the samples are to follow:
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Specs:
|Apple
iPhone 17 Pro Max
|Main Camera
50MP, f/2.0
24mm
1/1.28-inch sensor
|Main Camera
48MP, f/1.6
24mm
1/1.3-inch sensor
|Ultra-wide
50MP, f2.0
15mm
1/2.76-inch sensor
|Ultra-wide Camera
48MP, f/2.2
13mm
1/2.55-inch sensor
|Telephoto
3.5X zoom (85mm)
200MP, f/2.7
1/1.4-inch sensor
|Telephoto 2
4X zoom (100mm)
48MP, f/2.8
1/2.55-inch sensor
|Front Camera
50MP
|Front Camera
18MP Center Stage
Zoom Quality
Vivo X300 Pro 100x zoom
Front Camera
Main Camera (Day photos)
Main Camera (Night photos)
Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)
So, what do you think of the Vivo X300 Pro photos? Are they living up to your expectations, maybe even crushing the iPhone? Or is it Apple that needs to step up?
