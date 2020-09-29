iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 29, 2020, 9:07 PM
T-Mobile launches mid-band 5G to more than 120 cities and towns
T-Mobile is quite serious about 5G, so it's no wonder the Un-carrier is expanding its supercharged network across the US with the speed of light. No less than 121 cities and towns across 20 states will now benefit from T-Mobile's mid-band 5G services, the carrier announced today.

The mid-band 5G is capable of delivering average download speeds of around 300 Mbps and up to 1Gbps. The 2.5GHz mid-band-spectrum is meant to provide a balance between coverage and speed, bringing users average speeds that are 7.5x faster than LTE.

You can find below all the cities and towns that should now benefit from mid-band 5G coverage. The list is huge, but the cities are grouped by states, so that should make it easier to follow.

  • Arkansas: Jacksonville, Trumann
  • Delaware: Wilmington
  • Florida: Dunedin, Key Vista, Ridgecrest
  • Georgia: Scottdale
  • Illinois: Addison, Belleville, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Buffalo Grove, Burbank, Carol Stream, Chicago Ridge, Crestwood, Elmwood Park, Evergreen Park, Forest Park, Hazel Crest, Hoffman Estates, Indian Creek, Kankakee, Lake Zurich, Lockport, Lombard, Lyons, Markham, Melrose Park, Midlothian, Mundelein, Normal, North Chicago, Palos Hills, Park Forest, Paxton, Plainfield, River Grove, Riverdale, Romeoville, Stone Park, Streamwood, Swansea, Tinley Park, University Park, Vernon Hills, Waterloo, Wheaton, Wheeling, Woodridge, Worth
  • Indiana: Crown Point
  • Maryland: Laurel, Lochearn, Parkville
  • Massachusetts: Melrose, Revere, Saugus
  • Michigan: Ypsilanti
  • Minnesota: Hopkins, Minneapolis, St. Paul
  • Missouri: Black Jack, Cliff Village, Dennis Acres, Flordell Hills, Grandview, Houston Lake, Joplin, Lawson, St. Joseph, Warrensburg
  • New Jersey: Atlantic City, Clifton, Echelon, Edgewater, Elmwood Park, Englewood, Fairview, Franklin Center, Garfield, Jersey City, Lodi, Passaic, Ridgefield, Rockaway, Trenton, Victory Gardens, Wallington, Wood-Ridge
  • New York: Amsterdam, Franklin Square, Lake Mohegan, Shrub Oak, South Hempstead, Terryville, University Gardens
  • North Carolina: Cornelius, Piney Green
  • Ohio: Finneytown, Sandusky
  • Oklahoma: Broken Arrow
  • Pennsylvania: Chalfant, Collingswood, Duryea, Lansdowne, Levittown, Liberty, Millbourne, North Braddock, Phoenixville
  • Tennessee: Lebanon, Oak Ridge, Sevierville, Shelbyville
  • Texas: Galena Park
  • Virginia: Alexandria, Arlington, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Washington

Typically, T-Mobile lights up around 1,000 mid-band 5G sites each month, so if your location isn't covered yet, expect that to happen pretty soon.

