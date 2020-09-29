T-Mobile launches mid-band 5G to more than 120 cities and towns
You can find below all the cities and towns that should now benefit from mid-band 5G coverage. The list is huge, but the cities are grouped by states, so that should make it easier to follow.
- Arkansas: Jacksonville, Trumann
- Delaware: Wilmington
- Florida: Dunedin, Key Vista, Ridgecrest
- Georgia: Scottdale
- Illinois: Addison, Belleville, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Buffalo Grove, Burbank, Carol Stream, Chicago Ridge, Crestwood, Elmwood Park, Evergreen Park, Forest Park, Hazel Crest, Hoffman Estates, Indian Creek, Kankakee, Lake Zurich, Lockport, Lombard, Lyons, Markham, Melrose Park, Midlothian, Mundelein, Normal, North Chicago, Palos Hills, Park Forest, Paxton, Plainfield, River Grove, Riverdale, Romeoville, Stone Park, Streamwood, Swansea, Tinley Park, University Park, Vernon Hills, Waterloo, Wheaton, Wheeling, Woodridge, Worth
- Indiana: Crown Point
- Maryland: Laurel, Lochearn, Parkville
- Massachusetts: Melrose, Revere, Saugus
- Michigan: Ypsilanti
- Minnesota: Hopkins, Minneapolis, St. Paul
- Missouri: Black Jack, Cliff Village, Dennis Acres, Flordell Hills, Grandview, Houston Lake, Joplin, Lawson, St. Joseph, Warrensburg
- New Jersey: Atlantic City, Clifton, Echelon, Edgewater, Elmwood Park, Englewood, Fairview, Franklin Center, Garfield, Jersey City, Lodi, Passaic, Ridgefield, Rockaway, Trenton, Victory Gardens, Wallington, Wood-Ridge
- New York: Amsterdam, Franklin Square, Lake Mohegan, Shrub Oak, South Hempstead, Terryville, University Gardens
- North Carolina: Cornelius, Piney Green
- Ohio: Finneytown, Sandusky
- Oklahoma: Broken Arrow
- Pennsylvania: Chalfant, Collingswood, Duryea, Lansdowne, Levittown, Liberty, Millbourne, North Braddock, Phoenixville
- Tennessee: Lebanon, Oak Ridge, Sevierville, Shelbyville
- Texas: Galena Park
- Virginia: Alexandria, Arlington, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Washington
Typically, T-Mobile lights up around 1,000 mid-band 5G sites each month, so if your location isn't covered yet, expect that to happen pretty soon.