The best Galaxy S24 Ultra launch deal comes from none other than Amazon

Samsung's latest premium flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra , is now official and can be pre-ordered starting today. The phone is a solid upgrade over the Galaxy S23 Ultra , which is the reason it costs more. As is often the case when a new phone is revealed, most deals that are available right now either require you to commit to a carrier contract or trade in a used device. If you want to do neither, Amazon is running a nice launch deal on the phone.





It's clear that Galaxy S24 Ultra will go on to become one of the best phones of 2024 . From the design to the cameras, Samsung has enhanced nearly everything about the device. It's also armed with a new suite of artificial intelligence tools dubbed Galaxy AI





Galaxy S24 Ultra 12GB 256GB with $200 gift card 6.8-inch 120Hz flat screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy | 200MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 50MP 5x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | 45W charging | Galaxy AI | Seven years of updates Gift Buy at Amazon





The phone has an incredibly bright 6.8-inch flat screen and its titanium frames make it lighter than the previous-gen device. It runs on a version of Qualcomm's snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip optimized for the Galaxy S24 series.





The Galaxy S24 Ultra 's camera array features new sensors with larger pixels and the 10MP 10x camera has been swapped out for a higher-resolution 50MP 5x camera for crisper shots.





The phone's AI features, which have been developed in collaboration with Google, sound incredibly useful. It can translate voice in real-time, whether you are talking on the phone or having a conversation with someone in front of you, summarize web pages, and spit out information about any object in a photo.





Camera-specific AI features include the capability to reposition subjects and remove reflections from photos, and a slow-motion video mode.





The Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,300 for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage but to make the price sting less, Amazon is giving a $200 gift card with the phone. That's essentially a discount of $200 and we doubt that you'll be able to save more than that on the phone anytime soon.



