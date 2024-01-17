Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
The best Galaxy S24 Ultra launch deal comes from none other than Amazon

Samsung's latest premium flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is now official and can be pre-ordered starting today. The phone is a solid upgrade over the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is the reason it costs more. As is often the case when a new phone is revealed, most deals that are available right now either require you to commit to a carrier contract or trade in a used device. If you want to do neither, Amazon is running a nice launch deal on the phone.

It's clear that Galaxy S24 Ultra will go on to become one of the best phones of 2024. From the design to the cameras, Samsung has enhanced nearly everything about the device. It's also armed with a new suite of artificial intelligence tools dubbed Galaxy AI.

Galaxy S24 Ultra 12GB 256GB with $200 gift card

6.8-inch 120Hz flat screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy | 200MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 50MP 5x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | 45W charging | Galaxy AI | Seven years of updates
Gift
Buy at Amazon

The phone has an incredibly bright 6.8-inch flat screen and its titanium frames make it lighter than the previous-gen device. It runs on a version of Qualcomm's snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip optimized for the Galaxy S24 series. 

The Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera array features new sensors with larger pixels and the 10MP 10x camera has been swapped out for a higher-resolution 50MP 5x camera for crisper shots.

The phone's AI features, which have been developed in collaboration with Google, sound incredibly useful. It can translate voice in real-time, whether you are talking on the phone or having a conversation with someone in front of you, summarize web pages, and spit out information about any object in a photo. 

Camera-specific AI features include the capability to reposition subjects and remove reflections from photos, and a slow-motion video mode.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,300 for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage but to make the price sting less, Amazon is giving a $200 gift card with the phone. That's essentially a discount of $200 and we doubt that you'll be able to save more than that on the phone anytime soon. 

If you are a technology enthusiast or simply someone who needs the most powerful Android phone money can buy, you should go for the deal.

