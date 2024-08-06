T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Update: T-Mobile has informed us that the chat option will be back shortly. The company says:
We’re updating chat support which may have caused some customers to temporarily loose access to the feature. It will be back up and running again shortly.
The original article continues below.
###
T-Mobile appears be having a hard time juggling two apps with pretty much the same functionality. T-Life was introduced earlier this year and is intended to be the go-to app in the future. Perhaps to make the transition easier for users, T-Mobile has updated the T-Mobile app to look the same as T-Life. And for some reason, the T-Mobile app, or at least the Android version, no longer has the chat option.
As many users have observed, T-Mobile and T-Life are basically the same apps now. One small change, pointed out by The Mobile Report, is that the T-Mobile app now has a "What's New" video that's not there in T-Life. The video provides an overview of the app's features, such as the options to make payments, manage accounts and Home Internet, claim T-Mobile Tuesdays perks, and shop for new devices.
The app's original filename included "T-Life" which indicates it was also made for the new app.
Coming back to the updated T-Mobile app, the biggest pain point with the change is that you can't chat with the support team. This only applies to the Android app, as the chat option is still there on iOS according to some users.
The removal of the chat option means that you will have to go to X or Facebook to contact T-Force, T-Mobile's social media customer service team, or dial the support number.
While T-Force is generally believed to be a more reliable way of getting help, it might not be the most convenient method for everyone. Some people, for instance, may not have social media accounts. Others might have a phobia of talking on the phone.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: