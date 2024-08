T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update

T-Mobile

JMikey01, Reddit, July 2024





From the get-go, T Life was billed as an app that would eventually be the go-to for all things, with its tagline saying "One App to Rule Them All."Thus, it's no coincidence that T Life has slowly been getting more features. Apparently, the mainapp will eventually be killed and T-Life will become the primary app. This brings to mind a question: if T Life will eventually replace theapp, why didn't the company rebrand its existing app instead? Maybe it was too far gone code-wise anddecided it was better to start anew.Regardless, you'll be a little less forgiving of the fact that the two look alike after learning that this is the logical way to go about it.What's still bothersome though is that T Life might in some ways be worse than theapp. For one,is plastering it with ads . And though we are all accustomed to having ads served to us, it looks like T Life takes a pretty aggressive approach towards pushing ads and sending tracker requests, putting a strain on users' phones.Whilemay be on cloud nine after reporting a strong quarter , it needs to remember there's only so much customers will put up with