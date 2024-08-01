T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
The T-Mobile Tuesdays app was replaced by a new app called T Life in January. To many users, it looks like T-Mobile has lost the plot and can't make up its mind about what purpose it wants the app to serve.
The T-Mobile Tuesdays program is known for showering users with freebies and with its dedicated app gone, T Life is where you can claim gifts and perks on food and gas. It has slowly been gaining new functionalities, letting you do things such as managing Home Internet, keeping track of the SyncUP KIDS Watch, managing you account, and adding new lines.
Android Police inspected the latest versions of T Life and T-Mobile, and if it wasn't for their names, you wouldn't be able to tell the two apart.
While all that sounds great, the question that's bothering some users is why they should have T Life on their phones when it's increasingly becoming a clone of the T-Mobile app.
A quick walkthrough shows that they are basically the same apps now, with the same icons and the same feature tour.
The similarities extend far beyond the interface, with the Android apps of both getting updated to version 10.0. This indicates they share the same code base.
Thus, it's no coincidence that T Life has slowly been getting more features. Apparently, the main T-Mobile app will eventually be killed and T-Life will become the primary app.
This brings to mind a question: if T Life will eventually replace the T-Mobile app, why didn't the company rebrand its existing app instead? Maybe it was too far gone code-wise and T-Mobile decided it was better to start anew.
What's still bothersome though is that T Life might in some ways be worse than the T-Mobile app. For one, T-Mobile is plastering it with ads. And though we are all accustomed to having ads served to us, it looks like T Life takes a pretty aggressive approach towards pushing ads and sending tracker requests, putting a strain on users' phones.
While T-Mobile may be on cloud nine after reporting a strong quarter, it needs to remember there's only so much customers will put up with.
Users who have installed both T Life and the T-Mobile app are wondering whether they should just delete one of them as they are essentially the same apps.
Employee here ... T-life will eventually be the main app.
So T-life use to be the old T-Mobile Tuesdays app. It then became the app for home internet and they’ve been slowly adding more things to it. The plan is for them to slowly move everything over from the main app to T-life. Currently they want people to have the option using one or the other for the time being.
JMikey01, Reddit, July 2024
From the get-go, T Life was billed as an app that would eventually be the go-to for all things T-Mobile, with its tagline saying "One App to Rule Them All."
Regardless, you'll be a little less forgiving of the fact that the two look alike after learning that this is the logical way to go about it.
While T-Mobile may be on cloud nine after reporting a strong quarter, it needs to remember there's only so much customers will put up with.
