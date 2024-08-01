Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile users might want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
The T-Mobile Tuesdays app was replaced by a new app called T Life in January. To many users, it looks like T-Mobile has lost the plot and can't make up its mind about what purpose it wants the app to serve.

The T-Mobile Tuesdays program is known for showering users with freebies and with its dedicated app gone, T Life is where you can claim gifts and perks on food and gas. It has slowly been gaining new functionalities, letting you do things such as managing Home Internet, keeping track of the SyncUP KIDS Watch, managing you account, and adding new lines.

OUR BARGAIN DEAL OF THE DAY:

The high-class Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now 39% off and much more attractive at Amazon!
$90 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon


While all that sounds great, the question that's bothering some users is why they should have T Life on their phones when it's increasingly becoming a clone of the T-Mobile app.

Android Police inspected the latest versions of T Life and T-Mobile, and if it wasn't for their names, you wouldn't be able to tell the two apart.



A quick walkthrough shows that they are basically the same apps now, with the same icons and the same feature tour.

The similarities extend far beyond the interface, with the Android apps of both getting updated to version 10.0. This indicates they share the same code base.

Users who have installed both T Life and the T-Mobile app are wondering whether they should just delete one of them as they are essentially the same apps.

Employee here ... T-life will eventually be the main app. 

So T-life use to be the old T-Mobile Tuesdays app. It then became the app for home internet and they’ve been slowly adding more things to it. The plan is for them to slowly move everything over from the main app to T-life. Currently they want people to have the option using one or the other for the time being.
JMikey01, Reddit, July 2024

From the get-go, T Life was billed as an app that would eventually be the go-to for all things T-Mobile, with its tagline saying "One App to Rule Them All."

Thus, it's no coincidence that T Life has slowly been getting more features. Apparently, the main T-Mobile app will eventually be killed and T-Life will become the primary app.

Recommended Stories
This brings to mind a question: if T Life will eventually replace the T-Mobile app, why didn't the company rebrand its existing app instead? Maybe it was too far gone code-wise and T-Mobile decided it was better to start anew.

Regardless, you'll be a little less forgiving of the fact that the two look alike after learning that this is the logical way to go about it.

What's still bothersome though is that T Life might in some ways be worse than the T-Mobile app. For one, T-Mobile is plastering it with ads. And though we are all accustomed to having ads served to us, it looks like T Life takes a pretty aggressive approach towards pushing ads and sending tracker requests, putting a strain on users' phones.

While T-Mobile may be on cloud nine after reporting a strong quarter, it needs to remember there's only so much customers will put up with.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast

Latest News

YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Spotify restores free lyrics access
Spotify restores free lyrics access
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless