Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra press materials leak online

Samsung Galaxy S22 - everything we know so far

















There were some heavy speculations about the color options for the three models, with the latest leak suggesting even more chromatic choice than previously expected.

Samsung Galaxy S22 rumored color options:

Galaxy S22 - blue, gray, purple, beige, black, white, green, rose gold

Galaxy S22 Plus - blue, gray, purple, beige, black, white, green, rose gold

Galaxy S22 Ultra - black, white, dark red, green

Finally, due to a "pretty significant supply chain issue" the Galaxy S22 series availability date has been reportedly pushed back to February 25th.

Leaks and rumors about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series have been occupying headlines in the past few weeks, and that’s perfectly understandable. The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is closing fast, and every tipster and leaker claims to have the latest information about the hot S22 devices.The latest info comes from our good friends at LetsGoDigital - the site claims to have dug up an official press image of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The source of the leaked press materials remains unknown but the guys at LGD are certain that the image is legit.Now let’s talk about the leaked image itself. There are two devices on the alleged poster, and both look very similar to the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra leaked dummies from a couple of days ago. The reddish phone appears to be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, while the white device next to it is either the Galaxy S22 or the S22+ (double-checking with the dummy models, it looks like the Galaxy S22+).The text under the image reads “Galaxy S22 Ultra” in typical Samsung font, clearing the ongoing confusion surrounding the name of the top model in the range. There were some speculations that Samsung will go for the S22 Note moniker after the company axed the Note lineup but it’s now clear that’s not the case.The camera configuration and the design of the camera bump on both devices also fall in line with what we know so far. The S22 Ultra features a new design with separate camera modules popping out on the back, while the alleged Galaxy S22+ looks like an evolution of the S21 design.Another interesting aspect of the leak is the color of the Ultra model. The deep red suggests that the rumors about Samsung bringing back the Burgundy Red color option might turn out true in the end. And last but not least, there's an S-Pen in the picture! It's a black stylus with a colored accent on the top. Rumors about a potential Galaxy S22 Ultra with an S Pen slot have been circulating under one form or another ever since Samsung decided to ditch the Galaxy Note series but this is the first official image of the S-Pen.