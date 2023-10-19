Oppo Find N3 Flip lands globally with the best camera kit on a clamshell





Oppo Find N3 Flip design and display





The incredible Flexion Hinge of Oppo has received an upgrade that straightens up the Find N3 Flip’s bright 6.8-inch 1Hz-120Hz display as much as possible to achieve a very shallow screen crease with nearly undetectable hinge gap. In fact, Oppo has snapped it next to you-know-who in order to demonstrate that its clamshell's screen crease is out of this world shallow in comparison.









The Flexion Hinge also allows different FlexForm mode positions anywhere in the 45-120 degrees range for taking portrait shots, and has been tested independently by the benchmark TÜV Rheinland Reliable Folding Certification tests to withstand the breathtaking 600,000 folds.





Available in Sleek Black, Cream Gold, and Misty Pink colors, the Find N3 Flip has a hue for every taste which is not covered by a sprawling OLED cover screen like on the Z Fold 5 that pushes its tiny cameras towards the end and doesn't allow Samsung to use proper large sensors, unlike on Oppo's clamshell. The 3.26=inch cover screen here, however, is large enough to be used as a standalone display with app rows, widgets, or avatars, as well as a camera viewfinder









Oppo Find N3 Flip specs and camera





Speaking of the camera set, the Find N3 Flip is the first clamshell with a foldable display that has not one or two, but three flagship-grade camera sensors, and the first to offer a telephoto zoom camera.





The imaging system consists of a 50MP main camera with a large Sony IMX890 1/1.56” sensor, f/1.8 aperture lens, and OIS. The 48MP ultra-wide camera sensor is no less impressive as it is a Sony IMX581 1/2" affair with f/2.2 aperture lens and 115-degree field of view.





The cherry on the top this Oppo Find N3 Flip edition, however, is the 32MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom perfect for taking amazing portrait shots with Oppo's signature Hasselblad bokeh.









The top-shelf MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset comes with all the bells and whistles, even Wi-fi 7 support, and Oppo has wrapped the processing power in the biggest sheet of graphite on a clamshell foldable to keep the phone cool and reliable.





A 4300mAh battery would last the day out, and the Find N3 Flip lands with Oppo's signature ultra-fast SUPERVOOC charging that, at 44W, takes the battery to nearly full state in half an hour or so.







Oppo Find N3 Flip price and release date





The Oppo Find N3 Flip preorder start on October 20 and the base 12GB/256GB configuration will set you back $1089. The Find N3 Flip will be available in three gorgeous colorways to pick from, a somber Sleek Black, a lavish Cream Gold, and tender Misty Pink.

After Oppo introduced the largest cover screen on a clamshell foldable and forced everyone to follow, it is now bringing the next Find N3 Flip generation of its vaunted line globally with another record, the best camera kit on a modern flip phone.