 New Ugreen promo — true wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds for less than $40! - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Accessories

New Ugreen promo — true wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds for less than $40!

Ugreen
By Ugreen
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
New Ugreen promo — true wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds for less than $40!
Advertorial by Ugreen: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 
disclaimer   

Slowly but surely, we've moved up to the true wireless world — whether because your current smartphone lacks a proper audio jack or because you are hooked on the convenience of truly wireless earbuds, they've become a product that everyone has or wants.

But what if you don't want to spend a ton of money on a pair of good earbuds? Well, Ugreen has you covered!

Ugreen HiTune X6

Use code 10EXG1VO

$21 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

The latest high-tier earbuds by the company are called the Ugreen HiTune X6. They are the result of constant, tireless work and tweaking, listening to consumer reviews and improving both the fit and the sound quality.

The Ugreen HiTune X6 aim to disrupt the audio market with deep, immersive bass, intuitive touch controls, fit that you won't feel for hours on end, and super-clear voice calls supported by a total of 6 microphones on the earbuds that are tasked with capturing your voice while silencing the environment around you.


You can use them for hours on end, thanks to a 6-hour battery life on the buds and an extra 20 hours worth of recharges from their holding case.

Sounds great, right? More good news — the Ugreen HiTune X6 launched with an MSRP of $59.99. However, by using the code 10EXG1VO throughout March, you can get yourself a set for only $34.99! That's an incredibly aggressive price for any type of wireless earbuds, and considering the the HiTune X6 have active noise cancellation, massive 10 mm drivers with tuned bass, and a cool techy look to them, they are just the best deal around.

Grab a set for yourself to test them out, or as a gift for that close person that constantly annoys you by blasting music from their phone speakers.

Ugreen HiTune X6

Use code 10EXG1VO

$21 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here are the videos Apple released for the new 5G iPhone SE, iPad Air, and its amazing M1 Ultra chipset
by Alan Friedman,  0
Here are the videos Apple released for the new 5G iPhone SE, iPad Air, and its amazing M1 Ultra chipset
iPhone SE (2022) storage: are 64GB enough? Are the 128 and 256GB models worth it?
by Nick Todorov,  4
iPhone SE (2022) storage: are 64GB enough? Are the 128 and 256GB models worth it?
iPhone SE (2022) camera: Everything you need to know
by Peter Kostadinov,  2
iPhone SE (2022) camera: Everything you need to know
iPhone SE (2022) battery life: Everything you need to know
by Peter Kostadinov,  1
iPhone SE (2022) battery life: Everything you need to know
The best iPhone SE (2022) cases you can get right now
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The best iPhone SE (2022) cases you can get right now
iPhone SE (2022): What's in the box?
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  2
iPhone SE (2022): What's in the box?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless