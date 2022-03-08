New Ugreen promo — true wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds for less than $40!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Slowly but surely, we've moved up to the true wireless world — whether because your current smartphone lacks a proper audio jack or because you are hooked on the convenience of truly wireless earbuds, they've become a product that everyone has or wants.





But what if you don't want to spend a ton of money on a pair of good earbuds? Well, Ugreen has you covered!









The latest high-tier earbuds by the company are called the Ugreen HiTune X6. They are the result of constant, tireless work and tweaking, listening to consumer reviews and improving both the fit and the sound quality.





The Ugreen HiTune X6 aim to disrupt the audio market with deep, immersive bass, intuitive touch controls, fit that you won't feel for hours on end, and super-clear voice calls supported by a total of 6 microphones on the earbuds that are tasked with capturing your voice while silencing the environment around you.









You can use them for hours on end, thanks to a 6-hour battery life on the buds and an extra 20 hours worth of recharges from their holding case.





Sounds great, right? More good news — the Ugreen HiTune X6 launched with an MSRP of $59.99. However, by using the code 10EXG1VO throughout March, you can get yourself a set for only $34.99! That's an incredibly aggressive price for any type of wireless earbuds, and considering the the HiTune X6 have active noise cancellation, massive 10 mm drivers with tuned bass, and a cool techy look to them, they are just the best deal around.





Grab a set for yourself to test them out, or as a gift for that close person that constantly annoys you by blasting music from their phone speakers.











