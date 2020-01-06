Microsoft to update Outlook for iPhone with a host of new features
Next, the Suggested Replies feature allows iPhone users to quickly reply to an email by tapping the suggestions offered by the app, much like the similar feature offered by Google's Gmail. You'll be able to edit your replies before the email is sent. The new feature appears at the bottom of an email, just above the reply box, and it's only available in English, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.
Finally, Microsoft will allow iPhone users to create an Outlook.com account directly from the smartphone, something that's not yet possible. Of course, you'll be able to add iCloud, Yahoo!, and Gmail accounts as well if you have any of these.
All the new features are already available to all Outlook Insiders on iOS devices, but they're expected to arrive with the next update at some point this month.
