iOS Microsoft Apps

Microsoft to update Outlook for iPhone with a host of new features

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 06, 2020, 3:30 PM
Microsoft to update Outlook for iPhone with a host of new features
Outlook for iOS is becoming better by the month, and the next wave of improvements is coming no later than this month. Microsoft revealed what new features Outlook users will get on their iPhones with the next update.

Meeting Insights is one of the features that will be coming in the next Outlook update. Thanks to the new feature, all emails, and documents that are important to meetings or appointments will be included in the Calendar event description.

Next, the Suggested Replies feature allows iPhone users to quickly reply to an email by tapping the suggestions offered by the app, much like the similar feature offered by Google's Gmail. You'll be able to edit your replies before the email is sent. The new feature appears at the bottom of an email, just above the reply box, and it's only available in English, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

Finally, Microsoft will allow iPhone users to create an Outlook.com account directly from the smartphone, something that's not yet possible. Of course, you'll be able to add iCloud, Yahoo!, and Gmail accounts as well if you have any of these.

All the new features are already available to all Outlook Insiders on iOS devices, but they're expected to arrive with the next update at some point this month.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled
google-has-no-plans-for-a-pixel-4a-xl
Hot rumor: Google to release just one mid-range Pixel model this year
lg-g9-design-renders-leak
Leaked LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-lite-specs-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices
Survey-US-phone-market-share-Samsung-Apple
Samsung and Apple have established a firm duopoly on the US phone market

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
oneplus-6-6t-android-10-update-december
Let's try that again - Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
t-mobile-version-of-oneplus-7-pro-receives-android-10-update
This is one reason why the unlocked version of an Android phone tops the carrier-locked model

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless