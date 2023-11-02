Less than a month into release, Pixel 8's value is free falling; iPhone 15 doing better than iPhone 14

SellCell No matter how pricey a smartphone is, as soon as you unbox it, it starts shedding its value. How are the two high-profile launches of recent times - the Apple iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8 - doing in this regard? Smartphone trade-in sitegathered and analyzed data from 40 buyback vendors to find out.





iPhone 15 family is depreciating at a slower rate than the Pixel 8 duo. Apple's smartphones are better at value retention than To the surprise of no one, thefamily is depreciating at a slower rate than theduo. Apple's smartphones are better at value retention than Android phones





What may surprise you though is the rate of depreciation. The iPhone 15 series has already lost 28.8 percent of its value since its release in late September. This means that on average, an iPhone 15 model is worth $338 less than it was around a month ago.













Even though the iPhone 15 is losing its value faster than the iPhone 13 , it's doing a lot better than the Pixel 8 series, which lost a staggering 63.7 percent of its value within ten days of its release. This indicates that it's depreciating at more than double the rate of the iPhone 15 .



