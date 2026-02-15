Verizon customers paying off their phones early should prepare to be disappointed

Verizon

Interestingly, the previous policy was live as recently as February 9, so it wasn't officially changed on January 27, as Verizon implies. The website instead reflected the change on February 11.



This means that Verizon will apply the rules even to transactions that occurred before the policy was official.



The article also says that the 35-day waiting period applies regardless of the purchase date.

Making things difficult



Carriers offer subsidies on new phones but in return, they prevent those devices from being used on another network before they are paid off.



While requiring customers to fully pay for a device before unlocking it is understandable, the waiting period for commonly used payment modes doesn't make sense. What makes even less sense is requiring customers to visit a corporate store — which constitutes an estimated 20% of all stores — to get their device unlocked immediately.



The backdated policy adds another layer of confusion. Postpaid churn has been rising at Verizon since 2018, which might be why it's creating friction.



Protecting its turf

While Verizon had a good fourth quarter, it still added fewer subscribers than T-Mobile . Its holiday promotions helped, but the company likely can't keep spending recklessly to keep subscriber numbers afloat. Making it harder for customers to switch could help it hold on to the ones it already has, which explains its new move.

Previously, as is apparent from language elsewhere on's website, only clearing the balance in Myor using a Gift Card delayed the unlock by 35 days.