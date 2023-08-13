Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Here's why you might happily pay more for the iPhone 15 Pro

iOS Apple
Here's why you might happily pay more for the iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 14 Pro starts with 128GB of storage and some rumors claim that the iPhone 15 Pro will have more base storage. Additionally, it might also come in a 2TB variant. When asked for his thoughts about the storage leaks, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman revealed that this move is connected to the alleged price increase.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max at $1,099. Despite their high prices, these are one of the most popular phones of the year and according to various estimates, they outsold the comparatively more affordable standard and Plus models.

According to earlier rumors, the iPhone 15 Pro's price can increase by $100 and the Pro Max might be $200 more expensive.

Gurman explains that shoppers pay $100 to $200 for the next storage tier but Apple spends a significantly lower amount on storage. By adding another storage tier, Apple could increase its revenue and bump up the average selling price without adding a lot to its expenses as the profit margins on storage are huge.

By increasing the base storage capacity, Apple could effortlessly justify a price increase and give consumers the impression that they are also getting more by paying more.

According to a recent report, in addition to 6GB, there will also be an 8GB RAM option for the iPhone 15 Pro, but it will likely be dependent on the storage capacity.  

The iPhone 15 Pro is likely to introduce a host of changes, such as titanium edges, thinner bezels, new camera lenses, a new 3nm chipset, and a periscope camera for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Even though these changes have been called mediocre by one leaker who also advised smartphone users to hold out until next year for the iPhone 16 series instead, it looks like millions of consumers are ready with their wallets to buy the most expensive model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Popular stories

Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
Story Timeline
60 stories
13 Aug, 2023
Here's why you might happily pay more for the iPhone 15 Pro
11 Aug, 2023
Higher capacity iPhone 15 Pro models could have a performance edge
09 Aug, 2023
Apple's iPhone 15 event date seems all but etched in stone after new rumor
08 Aug, 2023
iPhone 15 Pro and the new Action Button: here's what dropping the iconic Mute Switch will give us in return
05 Aug, 2023
iPhone 15 Pro render and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here's why you might happily pay more for the iPhone 15 Pro
Here's why you might happily pay more for the iPhone 15 Pro
Galaxy S24 shocking Exynos return: Samsung’s old mistakes - happy "Apple" ending or total disaster?
Galaxy S24 shocking Exynos return: Samsung’s old mistakes - happy "Apple" ending or total disaster?
Redesigned Apple Watch X reportedly in the works for a 2024 or 2025 release
Redesigned Apple Watch X reportedly in the works for a 2024 or 2025 release
Switching from a small iPhone to iPhone 15 Pro Max: The best or worst mistake one can make?
Switching from a small iPhone to iPhone 15 Pro Max: The best or worst mistake one can make?
Ruling by judge in appeals court paves the way for Apple to settle #batterygate class action suit
Ruling by judge in appeals court paves the way for Apple to settle #batterygate class action suit
Soon Android users might be able to seamlessly switch phones in the middle of a call
Soon Android users might be able to seamlessly switch phones in the middle of a call
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless