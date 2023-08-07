Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Apple's strategy to sell you an expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max is working

Apple
Apple's strategy to sell you an expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max is working
During last week's quarterly results press call, Apple acknowledged that "the smartphone market has been in a decline for the last couple of quarters in the United States," culminating in a Q2 iPhone sales slump that sent its stock down. Apple notched a rare miss of Wall Street's estimates, moving $39.7 billion worth of iPhones, and thanks to its booming sales in China, rather than the tepid US market.

That revenue, however, could've been even lower if Apple hadn't started a clever marketing differentiation between its iPhone 14 Pro and regular iPhone lines. It managed to bump the average selling price of its iPhones to the record $988 as it deprecated the mini line and introduced the pricier Plus model. Apple also created such a specs and features gap between the Pro line and the cheaper iPhones, that it basically corralled upgraders towards its more expensive handsets. 

So much so, that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max sales dominated the charts at the expense of the iPhone 14 and, especially, the iPhone 14 Plus that only few seem attracted to. As a result, the share of the iPhone 14 Pro models in the product mix has hit 60%, according to Statista, a complete U-turn compared to prior iPhone editions where the cheaper iPhones were the most sought after on the market.


How well will iPhone 15 sell?


According to market research firm Omdia cited by The Elec, the share of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will be 65% of the iPhone 15 lineup mix from the get-go. While it took Apple a while to ramp up the Pro line production last year and reverse buyer's interest from the cheaper to the more expensive iPhones, this year it will manage to do so right after launch, claim the analysts.

They expect the iPhone Pro Max to sell the most - 28.5 million units - riding high on its periscope camera zoom for the first time on an iPhone, the expected thinner bezels and titanium frame, as well as the fast new Apple A17 chipset. Next in line is the iPhone 15 Pro with 20.5 million units of predicted sales this year.

That leaves the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which are rumored to ship with older chipset and slow display refresh rate, to battle for the 26 million units left to a 75 million total of new 2023 iPhone series that Apple is forecast to move by the end of the year. 

While 75 million of the new generation iPhones sold is still lower than the 83.5 million Apple managed to ship in the year the iPhone 13 made a cameo, the unprecedented 65% market share of the iPhone 15 Pro line will probably make up for it in terms of revenue and profits. More so since Apple is expected to increase the prices of the iPhone Pros this year to account for their new specs, features, and design like the first periscope camera and USB-C port on an iPhone.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless