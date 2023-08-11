Higher capacity iPhone 15 Pro models could have a performance edge

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

iOS Apple
Higher capacity iPhone 15 Pro models could have a huge performance edge
The iPhone 14 Pro comes with 6GB of RAM and early iPhone 15 Pro rumors claimed that the phone would have more RAM than its predecessor but a leaker recently said that the chances of that happening were slim. The leaker in question is now back with updated intel.

Continuing a strategy it adopted last year, Apple is expected to equip only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with the rumored new A17 Bionic chip, whereas the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will probably be powered by the iPhone 14 Pro's A16 Bionic chip.

Twitter tipster Unknownz21, who tweets from the handle @URedditor, implies that Apple tested iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models with both 6GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM. They aren't sure which RAM amount the company finally settled on and believe that it's possible that both variants will be available.

All iPhone models get equipped with the same amount of RAM and users only get to choose the storage capacity. Things are a little different on the Android side of things, with manufacturers allocating more RAM to models with higher storage capacities. Even Apple does the same with the iPad Pro. 

So if Apple has tested both 6GB and 8GB RAM models, it might be because it will sell both. Higher capacity models, which will also be pricier, such as the rumored 2TB variant will probably have 8GB of RAM, while others will have to make do with 6GB.

The iPhone has been stuck with 6GB of RAM since the iPhone 12 Pro and considering the improvements the A17 Bionic chip is expected to bring to the table, perhaps it's time for a bump. The A17 will be manufactured on TSMC's 3nm node and is expected to have a higher clock speed and one more GPU core. 8GB of RAM would pair up nicely with these changes and allow users to multitask smoothly.

The standard models will probably have 6GB of RAM but it could be the faster LPDDR5 memory. Apple will reportedly announce the iPhone 15 series on either September 12 or 13. 

