iPhone 15 line. X tipster With the unveiling of the iPhone 15 series approximately a month away, many consumers are gearing up to upgrade to the next iPhone iteration. But not everyone thinks that you should be so quick to upgrade to the newline. X tipster Unknown21 , aka @URedditor, (via BGR ), says, "After the 15 series is announced, you can expect a ton of shills to overhype it like it’s the most revolutionary thing in the world. I’m telling you straight up - they’re just mediocre, not worth it. 2024 lineup is where it’s at."





iPhone 15 models are getting some nice improvements this year including the addition of the Dynamic Island and stacked 48MP camera sensors for the Wide primary camera. The chipset that currently powers the iPhone 15 models this year.

The non-Promodels are getting some nice improvements this year including the addition of the Dynamic Island and stacked 48MP camera sensors for the Wide primary camera. The chipset that currently powers the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max , the 4nm A16 Bionic, will be driving the non-Promodels this year.













All four models will get a hike in battery capacity and will have a shiny new USB-C port for charging and data transfer on the bottom of the device. This replaces the proprietary Lightning port which was introduced in 2012 on the iPhone 5. The Lightning port took over for the unwieldy 30-pin port that Apple used on the first four generations of its smartphone.





So why wait for 2016? First of all, Mark Gurman has said that next year we will get an iPhone 16 Ultra to promote more differences between the Pro and top-of-the-line model. According to @URedditor, Apple is "experimenting with different things," which "means that something more promising is ahead."







iPhone 15 Pro models this year? We could see them next year. What we have heard about the iPhone 16 series is that the iPhone 16 Ultra will reportedly carry a larger 6.9-inch display , and the iPhone 16 Pro screen will be hiked in size to 6.2 or 6.3 inches. Expanding the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro will allow Apple to include a periscope lens in both Pro models next year. Remember those non-mechanical solid state volume buttons that were originally supposed to be used on thePro models this year? We could see them next year.









So what will you do? Will you upgrade this year or try to make it one more year until the iPhone 16 line is released?

