Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices drop below October Prime Day deals

Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB October Prime Day deal Get up to $1000 enhanced trade-in credit on your first device and regular trade-in credit on a second device Get $300 guaranteed trade-in credit on any condition Galaxy Device Save $300 instantly if no device to trade-in. $1120 off (58%) Trade-in $799 $1919 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 256GB October Prime Day deals $400 off with activation today $400 off (22%) $1399 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB October Prime Day deal Get up to $1000 enhanced trade-in credit on your first device and regular trade-in credit on a second device Get $300 guaranteed trade-in credit on any condition Galaxy Device Save $300 instantly if no device to trade-in. $1120 off (58%) Trade-in $799 $1919 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 256GB October Prime Day deals $400 off with activation today $400 off (22%) $1399 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy

You can get both models directly from Samsung and save up to $1000 (that’s right - a grand!) if you opt for a trade-in, and a minimum of $300 for any Galaxy device you decide to hand over. On top of that you're getting instant rebate from $120 to $350 (for the 512GB and 1TB versions respectively). If you don't have anything to trade-in, you still get $300 off, no questions asked. It's the deal of the year!Alternatively, you can get the unlocked version free of any contracts, trade-ins, and other handcuffs from Best Buy but the savings amount to just $400.