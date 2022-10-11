Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices drop below October Prime Day deals
The foldable revolution is happening as we type this, and now you have the rare opportunity to jump on that bandwagon while saving some cash! The Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are both heavily discounted during a narrow window of 48 hours of October Prime Day deals.
You can get both models directly from Samsung and save up to $1000 (that’s right - a grand!) if you opt for a trade-in, and a minimum of $300 for any Galaxy device you decide to hand over. On top of that you're getting instant rebate from $120 to $350 (for the 512GB and 1TB versions respectively). If you don't have anything to trade-in, you still get $300 off, no questions asked. It's the deal of the year!
The same October Prime Day deals are available for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 model with some tweaks here and there. The enhanced trade-in bargain here is up to $700 with at least $200 for any Galaxy device you decide to trade-in. Or $100 off if you don't have anything to trade-in. There are instant rebates for the upper memory configurations as well, and the final discount adds up to a substantial amount!
Be sure to check out our October Prime Day phone deals article if you fancy something from a different brand, or a more “rigid” non-folding model. Also, keep an eye on the October Prime Day Samsung phone deals if you want to stay loyal to the brand! Happy hunting!
Alternatively, you can get the unlocked version free of any contracts, trade-ins, and other handcuffs from Best Buy but the savings amount to just $400.
Again, you can get the free-of-any-obligation version from Best Buy, saving $200 if you activate the phone right away. There’s also a $50 gift card if you opt for the 256GB version, so there’s that as well.
