The new Motorola Razr (2025) hits its best price in Amazon's first-ever discount

You know those blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments? Well, we just found their deal equivalent. For a limited time (possibly), the Motorola Razr (2025) has dropped by $77—its best price so far. The promo is only available on the Pantone Spring Bud model, and it's exclusively available at Amazon.Yep, rival merchants like Best Buy and even the Motorola Store are still offering the flip phone at its standard price of nearly $700. So, if you've been waiting for a sweet discount on the latest non-flagship Razr model, now's definitely the time to act.The Razr (2024) successor looks incredibly stylish with its aluminum frame and vegan leather back. It also packs an IP48 rating, offering excellent water resistance and some protection against dust.But it's not just the looks that make it a fantastic pick. The device features a 3.6-inch OLED cover touchscreen and a 6.9-inch main OLED display, offering crisp visuals and excellent brightness levels.Under the hood, Motorola's most affordable Razr device features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC. It performs great with everyday tasks, but you'll notice it doesn't exactly excel with heavy tasks and gaming. Still, for its price, the device offers more than a decent experience.With the new Razr (2025) models, Motorola also includes some AI features. This bad boy, for instance, packs Catch Me Up, Magic Canvas, Remember This, and other AI extras to improve your everyday experience. You can find out more about those new Moto AI features in our Motorola Razr (2025) review What about software support? The Android phone runs on Android 15 out of the box and gets three years of OS support and four years of bi-monthly security patches.At the end of the day, not everyone cares that much about software support. If you're after a stylish-looking flip phone with decent performance and excellent display quality, the Razr (2025) definitely fits the bill. Plus, it's $77 off at Amazon, offering more value for money.