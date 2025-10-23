Galaxy S21 FE starts getting its last major One UI update





The new firmware (version G990EXXUIHYJ2) has a download size of over 2 GB and includes the September 2025 security patch. As usual, users can check for the update manually via Settings > Software update > Download and install.





What you'll get with One UI 8







The One UI 8 .0 update from Samsung includes various small improvements instead of making any significant changes to the user interface. The system update brings new functionality which enhances productivity by enabling better multitasking and automated workflow automation.



Productivity

Quick Share now enables users to exchange files through quick settings while Samsung Internet received a new menu design that users can customize. The My Files app now includes filters which enable users to organize their downloaded files by origin and Samsung Health provides additional running distance challenges and food tracking reminder features.



Samsung DeX receives updated display management capabilities through its support for WQHD output and complete screen rotation functionality. Users can now access split-screen mode which allows them to display one application while keeping another application running in the background. The Reminder and Calendar apps have a closer connection because users can make reminders and edit them and move them through the calendar interface.



Customization



The Modes and Routines section receives additional preset routines and data-linked actions which retrieve information from Calendar and Clock and Samsung Notes applications. The Lock Screen and Quick Panel sections maintain their customization capabilities which follow Samsung's goal to create uniform personalization features throughout its software platform.



Camera









Recommended Stories Visual changes The camera interface enables users to access controls more quickly through swipe gestures which make it easier to modify exposure and mode settings. Secure Folder now provides users with enhanced hiding and encryption capabilities and the system includes Bluetooth hearing aid pairing and Auracast broadcast support for better accessibility.



The Weather app now displays more authentic visual elements and Samsung has made universal UI improvements to create a unified look throughout their ecosystem.



The S21 FE might not get more OS updates, but that doesn't mean you have to retire it



The Galaxy S21 FE launched in early 2022 with Android 12 (One UI 4.0) and has since gone through four major OS updates:



Even though no further major OS upgrades are coming, S21 FE users will continue receiving security patches for at least another year. So, while you won’t get new software features, your 2022 Galaxy Fan Edition will remain secure and reliable if you don't want to part with it just yet.



It’s always good to see a company stand by its promises. Samsung once had a poor reputation for software support, but that hasn't been the case for a long time now, and the S21 FE is proof of it. Today, Samsung is among the most dependable brands when it comes to long-term updates, even for non-flagship phones, earning it serious brownie points over much of the competition.





