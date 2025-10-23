Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Galaxy S21 FE starts getting its last major One UI update

One UI 8.0 arrives for the Galaxy S21 FE, closing its software update chapter on a strong note.

Samsung has started rolling out the long-awaited One UI 8.0 update to the now four-year-old Galaxy S21 FE. The update is based on Android 16, and it is currently available in Thailand and Vietnam, with other regions expected to follow soon.

The new firmware (version G990EXXUIHYJ2) has a download size of over 2 GB and includes the September 2025 security patch. As usual, users can check for the update manually via Settings > Software update > Download and install.

S21 FE owners: Now that Android 16 is here and major updates are done, what are you planning to do with your phone?

Vote View Result

What you'll get with One UI 8



The One UI 8.0 update from Samsung includes various small improvements instead of making any significant changes to the user interface. The system update brings new functionality which enhances productivity by enabling better multitasking and automated workflow automation.

Productivity


Quick Share now enables users to exchange files through quick settings while Samsung Internet received a new menu design that users can customize. The My Files app now includes filters which enable users to organize their downloaded files by origin and Samsung Health provides additional running distance challenges and food tracking reminder features.

Multitasking


Samsung DeX receives updated display management capabilities through its support for WQHD output and complete screen rotation functionality. Users can now access split-screen mode which allows them to display one application while keeping another application running in the background. The Reminder and Calendar apps have a closer connection because users can make reminders and edit them and move them through the calendar interface.

Customization


The Modes and Routines section receives additional preset routines and data-linked actions which retrieve information from Calendar and Clock and Samsung Notes applications. The Lock Screen and Quick Panel sections maintain their customization capabilities which follow Samsung's goal to create uniform personalization features throughout its software platform.

Camera


The camera interface enables users to access controls more quickly through swipe gestures which make it easier to modify exposure and mode settings. Secure Folder now provides users with enhanced hiding and encryption capabilities and the system includes Bluetooth hearing aid pairing and Auracast broadcast support for better accessibility.

Visual changes


The Weather app now displays more authentic visual elements and Samsung has made universal UI improvements to create a unified look throughout their ecosystem.

The S21 FE might not get more OS updates, but that doesn't mean you have to retire it



The Galaxy S21 FE launched in early 2022 with Android 12 (One UI 4.0) and has since gone through four major OS updates: Android 13, 14, 15, and now 16. This completes Samsung’s promised four-year update cycle for the model.

Even though no further major OS upgrades are coming, S21 FE users will continue receiving security patches for at least another year. So, while you won’t get new software features, your 2022 Galaxy Fan Edition will remain secure and reliable if you don't want to part with it just yet.

It’s always good to see a company stand by its promises. Samsung once had a poor reputation for software support, but that hasn't been the case for a long time now, and the S21 FE is proof of it. Today, Samsung is among the most dependable brands when it comes to long-term updates, even for non-flagship phones, earning it serious brownie points over much of the competition.

Aleksandar Anastasov
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
