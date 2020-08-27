Galaxy S21's Exynos 1000 will not have an AMD GPU, will lag behind Snapdragon 875: tipster
The European and Middle Eastern variants of the Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) will likely be powered by the in-house Exynos 1000. In recent years, we have seen the performance gap between Qualcomm's and Samsung's chips grow and per venerated tipster Ice Universe, the story wouldn't be much different in 2021.
Although S5E9840（or Exynos1000） performance is not the strongest, but I think the power consumption will be better.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 27, 2020
Ice says that not only will the Snapdragon 875 boast a faster CPU, its GPU will also maintain the lead.
The tweet also implies that the Exynos 1000 will not feature AMD's Radeon GPU. The two companies had entered a multi-year partnership in 2019 and Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone processor was widely expected to use AMD's technology.
Leaked benchmarks that surfaced some months back implied that the first custom GPU made for Samsung would be three times as good as the GPU in the Snapdragon 865.
While that certainly sounds promising, it means nothing for Samsung fans in the short term as Ice claims that AMD's GPU will not be featured on an Exynos chip until 2022.
This means that the Exynos 1000 will be sticking with a Mali GPU, which is not at par with Qualcomm's Adreno GPU, and also exhibits heat issues under heavy use.
On the bright said, Ice says the gap between Qualcomm's flagship SoC and Samsung's premium silicon will reduce in 2021.
As a recent Business Korea report notes, Samsung has left behind its strategy of developing a smartphone AP on its own and has instead teamed up with ARM to make a new CPU based on the Coretex-X Custom program. Prior to this, it used to purchase instruction set architectures (ISAs) from ARM to design its own CPUs.
Right now, not a lot is known about the Exynos 1000, except that it will likely be a 5nm chip like the Snapdragon 875. Ice also suggests that it will be more power efficient than Galaxy S20's Exynos 990.
Only the Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to feature the Exynos 1000
According to a previous report, only the highest-end model of the Galaxy S21 series will be powered by the Exynos 1000.
The other two models will likely be fueled by the Exynos 992, which was previously expected to make a debut with the Galaxy Note 20.
