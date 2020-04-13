Samsung Android

Users report overheating and more autofocus issues with the Exynos Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 13, 2020, 4:29 AM
Recently, the debate surrounding Samsung’s in-house Exynos processors has been raging. People have been accusing the company of compromising, selling the device with the Exynos processors for the European market, while Samsung’s flagships for the US come with the latest Snapdragon chips. Users even signed a petition asking Samsung to stop selling its flagship devices outside the US with the Exynos processor.

Now, Android Authority brings our attention to users that have been complaining about some issues with the Exynos processor on the latest Samsung flagship smartphone - the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Users are complaining specifically about camera autofocus issues, as well as about some overheating problems and weak battery performance. Although Samsung did roll out updates attempting to mitigate the camera’s autofocus situation, it seems that some people are still raising concerns about it.

Additionally, users report issues with overheating of the phone from using the camera for a few seconds. Several users also stated that they have the 4G variant, meaning that the heating cannot be due to higher chip demands related to 5G connections. In a video, posted by a user on Twitter, you can clearly see how the device’s camera fails to lock a focus on an object, placed in front of it:


However, the South-Korea-based company maintains that both the Snapdragon and Exynos versions of its devices go through the same testing processes.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 4 Reviews
$1235 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1156 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

