Users report overheating and more autofocus issues with the Exynos Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Additionally, users report issues with overheating of the phone from using the camera for a few seconds. Several users also stated that they have the 4G variant, meaning that the heating cannot be due to higher chip demands related to 5G connections. In a video, posted by a user on Twitter, you can clearly see how the device’s camera fails to lock a focus on an object, placed in front of it:
Seriously the Exynos variant has disappointed me soo much Poor battery life poor performance heats like hell. This is really a sh*t of a phone with that crappy $1400 price tag. Never Samsung again. pic.twitter.com/tmVpfOJdEg— Dawood (@pegasaie) April 9, 2020
However, the South-Korea-based company maintains that both the Snapdragon and Exynos versions of its devices go through the same testing processes.