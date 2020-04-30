Samsung & AMD mobile chip humiliates Qualcomm in a leaked benchmark
Things might take a sharp turn, though, thanks to the collaboration between the Korean manufacturer and AMD. The team-up was announced almost a year ago, and its main goal was to bring AMD's RDNA graphics to Samsung mobile phones. A leaked benchmark score posted on the Korean tech community CLIEN (via SamMobile) shows the first result of this partnership.
Apparently, engineers used GFXbench to test an early version of the new mobile GPU. The chip rendered 181.8 frames in Manhattan 3.1, which is 13% higher than the Adreno 640 result of 123 in the same test. The leaked information suggests that the new chip will be used in the Exynos 1000 chipset, set to compete with Apple's next-generation A14 SoC in 2021.