Samsung & AMD mobile chip humiliates Qualcomm in a leaked benchmark

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 30, 2020, 8:28 AM
Samsung hasn't been enjoying the smoothest of rides lately when it comes to its Exynos mobile platform. Last month users started a petition asking the company to stop selling flagship phones powered by its own chipset.

The uproar began after benchmarks showed that the Snapdragon 865 has a 20% performance advantage over the Exynos 990 and the GPU used in Qualcomm's SoC, the Adreno 650, outperforms the ARM Mali G77 GPU found in Samsung's chipset.

Things might take a sharp turn, though, thanks to the collaboration between the Korean manufacturer and AMD. The team-up was announced almost a year ago, and its main goal was to bring AMD's RDNA graphics to Samsung mobile phones. A leaked benchmark score posted on the Korean tech community CLIEN (via SamMobile) shows the first result of this partnership.

Apparently, engineers used GFXbench to test an early version of the new mobile GPU. The chip rendered 181.8 frames in Manhattan 3.1, which is 13% higher than the Adreno 640 result of 123 in the same test. The leaked information suggests that the new chip will be used in the Exynos 1000 chipset, set to compete with Apple's next-generation A14 SoC in 2021.

