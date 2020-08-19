Snapdragon vs Exynos: does Note 20 Ultra with 865 Plus outperform?

That's great if you live in the US or South Korea, where the Snapdragon 865 Plus models will be sold, as only Qualcomm's attached modem can and is certified to connect to the latest 5G network generations in these countries.

Given that there was a gap in performance and thermal throttling between the Snapdragon and Exynos versions of the S20 Ultra, we expect it to grow even larger between the 865+ and Exynos 990 models of the Note 20 Ultra, so we ran some benchmarks.

As usual, the Exynos version of the Note 20 Ultra gives way to the Snapdragon model, but that's valid for the S20 variants as well.





The phones are still plenty powerful enough to run everything you throw at them, 12GB RAM and all, yet the 865+ vs 865 advantage is not only in peak speed but also at extra image processing and newer memory or connectivity standards support.



Snapdragon 865 vs 865 Plus vs Exynos 990 specs



As you can see, there are three main areas where the Snapdragon 865+ outshines the 865 - peak processing and graphics speed (the first mobile chip to break the 3GHz barrier), even more global 5G multiband connectivity, and the newest Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-fi 6E standards support.





What is Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-fi 6E?





The Wi-Fi 6E in Snapdragon 865+ means that the Note 20 Ultra is capable of operating on the 6 GHz band. It would work like the current WiFi 6 on 5 GHz but with way more channels that won't interfere or overlap. According to the Wi-Fi Alliance, Wi-Fi 6E can have " 14 additional 80 MHz channels and 7 additional 160 MHz channels ,"reducing congestion and interference.





New Bluetooth 5.2 vs Bluetooth 5.1 features:



