Android 5G

Here is our first look at the chipset which will power most high-end 2021 Android phones

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 07, 2020, 4:06 PM
Here is our first look at the chipset which will power most high-end 2021 Android phones
The first details regarding Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 have emerged, courtesy of Mobile 91.
 
The chipmaker usually launches its flagship chipset towards the end of the year, so this is just the first of the many leaks we will be seeing in the coming months.
 
As was rumored before, this will likely be Qualcomm’s first chip made using the 5nm process. This will result in better performance and more power efficiency.
 
The chip, which is apparently codenamed SM8350, is tipped to come with the new X60 5G modem-RF system. Even though it’s not known whether the modem will be built into the chip, we think this will be the case.
 
The Snapdragon 875 is expected to have eight Kryo 685 cores which will work with an Adreno 660 GPU. For comparison, the Snapdragon 865 has a Kyro 585 CPU block and an Adreno 650 GPU.
 
Other specs will possibly include an Adreno 665 VPU, an Adreno 1095 DPU, and a Spectra 580 image-processing engine.
 
Although the leaked specs don’t mention this, the new silicon will likely include support for sensors with a resolution of over 200MP.
 
The age-old question still remains: will the upcoming chipset be able to finally beat Apple’s A14 Bionic processor which will power this year’s iPhone 12 series? Apple’s silicon is also apparently based on the 5nm process and leaked benchmark results suggest that it’s far superior to the Snapdragon 865.

