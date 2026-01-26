Declutter your work space with zero compromise: Baseus Nomos II is the ultimate power hub

This story is sponsored by Baseus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!





Baseus Nomos II NH21 245W 6-in-1 Charging Station





Shop on Amazon

It has two built-in retractable 0.8m braided cables to deliver power to your personal devices — think charging a laptop and tablet at the same time. They have stepless length adjustment and retract automatically when not needed. Tested to withstand 35,000 pulls.



Baseus Nomos II NH21 160W 5-in-1 Charging Station





Shop on Amazon

The NH21 160W still employs Baseus’ intelligent power distribution and heat management protocols. It just removes the display to further cut down the costs of the overall device. A smart solution for the home office corner or the mobile professional that needs a reliable multi-charger that doesn’t take up too much space. The Nomos 160W is priced at just $119.99, while the more powerful Nomos 245W is $189.99. The Baseus Nomos chargers first launched last year and they represented the core of Baseus’ design strategy — efficiency, portability, and user convenience. It is a set of multi-device charges that are small and clean up an office space nicely, while delivering all the power you may need for your electronics.This year, the line is upgraded with the new Basus Nomos II offerings — incredibly slim multi-output devices that also include a MagSafe charging pad that can hold an iPhone or one of the newer Android phones with Qi2 compatibility!Oh yes, you read that right. You can plug up to six devices to the new Nomos II flagship charging station:The Baseus Nomos II has the mission of keeping your working desk extremely tidy and clutter-free. It is a flat design that looks no different from having a Mac mini on your desk, and it has everything you need to charge up your own personal devices without extra cables or tangled messes.It has two built-in retractable 0.8m braided cables to deliver power to your personal devices — think charging a laptop and tablet at the same time. They have stepless length adjustment and retract automatically when not needed. Tested to withstand 35,000 pulls.On the top, a Qi2 charging pad can hold down a smartphone with its magnets and charge it effectively. Keep in mind, it needs to be an iPhone with MagSafe, Pixel with Pixelsnap, any Qi2-compatibleor one with a Qi2 (magnet) case on.Then, there are two USB-C ports and an USB-A port on the front, so if you have a guest over or need to hook up another device temporarily — you can use external cables to do so. Even if all the ports on the Nomos II 245W are used, these front USB-C ports will still deliver 65W and 30W of power, enough to charge another set of laptop and tablet combo.If you are not using all ports at the same time, the Nomos II will intelligently distribute power as its needed by the connected devices — with the USB-C ports supporting up to 140W output each.And yes, as mentioned, you can use all the ports simultaneously, and the Baseus Nomos II will power through it with its own active internal cooling. The smart design distributed heat evenly and a built-in display makes it more fun by giving you real-time information of power and current currently used.The 160W Nomos II is just a slightly smaller version, if you don’t need that many outputs. Specifically, it only has one retractable charging cable for your main laptop. It’s still 0.8m long and tested to withstand years upon years of use.The two front USB Type-C ports can still deliver 140W of power (single port use), or charge a guest laptop and tablet simultaneously. The USB-A port can be used for smaller devices like a smartwatch or buds case.And there’s still a Qi2 wireless charging pad on top to hold an iPhone with MagSafe or Qi2 smartphone.The NH21 160W still employs Baseus’ intelligent power distribution and heat management protocols. It just removes the display to further cut down the costs of the overall device. A smart solution for the home office corner or the mobile professional that needs a reliable multi-charger that doesn’t take up too much space. The Nomos 160W is priced at just $119.99, while the more powerful Nomos 245W is $189.99.



