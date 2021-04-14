Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
Apr 14, 2021, 10:39 PM
Amazon offers three months of free Music Unlimited, no strings attached
Amazon is running an exceptional promotion aimed at music lovers. If you haven't been subscribed to the company's music streaming service, Amazon Music Unlimited, you can get three months for free right now. Typically, Amazon offers 1-month trials to new customers who want to check out its music streaming service, but you can get three months for a limited time.

It's important to mention that after the promotional trial, your subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 unless you cancel it before the trial runs out. Keep in mind that if you're an Amazon Prime member, Music Unlimited will only cost $7.99 per month.

With Amazon Music Unlimited, you'll have access to a huge music catalog that includes more than 70 million songs ad-free. If you'd like an even better music service, you can also try Amazon Music HD, which offers the highest quality streaming audio. Just like Amazon Music Unlimited, you can get a 3-month trial right now.

However, Amazon Music HD is slightly more expensive, so after the trial runs out, you'll have to pay $14.99 per month if you want to continue to use the music service.

