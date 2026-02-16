I tried a dozen weather apps: this is the only one I still use





After going through a dozen of top-rated apps, from the ones that promise accuracy to the snarky ones that curse at you to the ones that look like a spreadsheet from the past, I’ve finally found the one.



See, if you use an iPhone, Samsung or Pixel phone, you are probably doing alright with the stock weather app. These phones have well thought out apps that do a very good job.



But if you step out of that comfort zone of phones, you will see all sorts of weird weather apps from the clunky interfaces, useless 3-day forecasts and downright ad-infested interfaces.



But what if you want a do-it-all weather app?

Where most decent weather apps fail is visualizing the weather over a longer period of time and over multiple locations.



And that is exactly where my “the one” discovery shines: enter Ventusky.



See, most weather apps are "micro-focused." They tell you all about the weather in your specific zip code, but the moment you try planning a road trip or look at the next ten days, the interface falls apart.



This makes it so easy to star a few cities on the way and quickly look at the weather in those locations, without having to pay for a separate “trip weather planner” app.



Before switching to Ventusky, I’ve been switching between the Windy app and the Apple stock weather app. Windy is far more accurate than the defaul iPhone app, but it requires a subscription if you want to look at the long term forecasts.



Ventusky offers a 14-day forecast without the need to pay for a subscription.



But it’s not even about the price as much as it is about the easy of use and the intuitive interface.



With this app, you aren’t just looking at numbers — you can see storm systems move across the continent in excellent clarity.



Even better on the web

Also, this app works just as well on a phone as on the web. This is crucial. Whenever I need to plan a trip or look at the weather in a bit more detail I turn to my laptop. With a bigger screen, it just makes grasping lots of information much easier.



Not Ventusky. There are no annoying ads and you can see the weather information clearly across multiple cities.



I personally haven't used all of the features, but Ventusky goes beyond the basics.



I personally haven’t used all of the features, but Ventusky goes beyond the basics.





Having over 40,000 live webcams built in the interface is definitely a nice touch, especially now in winter if you want to go skiing and check out the conditions live.





It is also great to just explore with a 3D interactive globe. And it gives you detailed air quality information, as well as cool features like aurora forecasts.





Check it out and let me know if Ventusky will replace your weather app. And if not, which weather app do you prefer and why?



