Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

I tried a dozen weather apps: this is the only one I still use

It's all about the interface and ease of use.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Editorials
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
I tried a dozen weather apps: this is the only one I still use
I’ve spent way too much time staring at weather apps, trying to figure out if my weekend plans are doomed.

After going through a dozen of top-rated apps, from the ones that promise accuracy to the snarky ones that curse at you to the ones that look like a spreadsheet from the past, I’ve finally found the one.

See, if you use an iPhone, Samsung or Pixel phone, you are probably doing alright with the stock weather app. These phones have well thought out apps that do a very good job.

But if you step out of that comfort zone of phones, you will see all sorts of weird weather apps from the clunky interfaces, useless 3-day forecasts and downright ad-infested interfaces.

But what if you want a do-it-all weather app?



Where most decent weather apps fail is visualizing the weather over a longer period of time and over multiple locations.

And that is exactly where my “the one” discovery shines: enter Ventusky.

See, most weather apps are "micro-focused." They tell you all about the weather in your specific zip code, but the moment you try planning a road trip or look at the next ten days, the interface falls apart.

Recommended For You

Ventusky takes the opposite approach. It treats the weather like the massive, interconnected system it is. Instead of a list of temperatures, you get a high-resolution interactive map.

This makes it so easy to star a few cities on the way and quickly look at the weather in those locations, without having to pay for a separate “trip weather planner” app.

Before switching to Ventusky, I’ve been switching between the Windy app and the Apple stock weather app. Windy is far more accurate than the defaul iPhone app, but it requires a subscription if you want to look at the long term forecasts.

Ventusky offers a 14-day forecast without the need to pay for a subscription.

But it’s not even about the price as much as it is about the easy of use and the intuitive interface.

With this app, you aren’t just looking at numbers — you can see storm systems move across the continent in excellent clarity.

Even better on the web



Also, this app works just as well on a phone as on the web. This is crucial. Whenever I need to plan a trip or look at the weather in a bit more detail I turn to my laptop. With a bigger screen, it just makes grasping lots of information much easier.

Many popular weather apps absolutely fail the web interface test. Many of the popular options greet you with ads and require clicking through multiple pages to find information.

Not Ventusky. There are no annoying ads and you can see the weather information clearly across multiple cities.

Other features


I personally haven’t used all of the features, but Ventusky goes beyond the basics.

Having over 40,000 live webcams built in the interface is definitely a nice touch, especially now in winter if you want to go skiing and check out the conditions live.

It is also great to just explore with a 3D interactive globe. And it gives you detailed air quality information, as well as cool features like aurora forecasts.

Check it out and let me know if Ventusky will replace your weather app. And if not, which weather app do you prefer and why?

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 7
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless