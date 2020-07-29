Apple's third quarter results could hold the key to iPhone 12 launch date
Apple will announce its fiscal third-quarter results tomorrow and analysts believe that if it issues guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter, it could hold the clues to the iPhone 12 launch date, according to Business Insider.
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue is expected to fall by $2 billion in the third quarter. The company's sales were also affected in its fiscal second-quarter because of the outbreak and the wearables and services wing were the silver lining. The iPhone maker did not issue guidance for the fiscal third-quarter when it revealed second-quarter earnings because of the uncertainties posed by the coronavirus.
According to the estimates of Wall Street analysts, Apple will post revenue of $52.1 billion, nearly a 3 percent year-on-year decrease. Services are expected to remain a bright spot. Demand for some products might have gone up too because of remote work and learning.
Tomorrow's call will be more about what's to come
Overall, analysts are not too concerned about the third-quarter results and have branded it a "throwaway quarter."
Since the past few months, we have been listening to varied reports about the launch of the iPhone 12, with some leaks hinting at a delay. Some of the rumors had alleged that the coronavirus-related restrictions have disrupted the manufacturing process.
So, tomorrow, investors would want to find out if the handset is still on track and that the company is still making products.
If the Cupertino giant issues guidance that's low, it would be an indication that the iPhone 12 is getting delayed. On the other hand, if the guidance is seasonally higher when compared to the last few quarters, it would be a sign that the launch plans have not been disrupted because of the virus.
RBC Capital Markets' Muller said:
If they issue guidance that's kind of low, I think from that you can kind of triangulate that the phone might be delayed. If they issue guidance that is seasonally higher compared to these last couple of quarters, then you can maybe think that the phone [may] get released sooner rather than later.
Per most estimates, the iPhone 12 announcement will take place between mid-to-late September and October. It remains to be seen if all the models will go on sale at the time.
Is iPhone 12 the next big thing after the iPhone 6?
Before the coronavirus struck, Apple was reportedly hoping that the iPhone 12 would start a super cycle. Although most analysts believe this could still happen, some have cast their doubts. So, Apple's expectations for the next quarter will also help analysts determine whether the company still has high hopes for its new lineup.
A 5G supercycle will also help the manufacturer offset any pandemic-fueled impact on other units. Overall, market watchers seem quite optimistic about the iPhone 12 and believe it will be the most important product cycle Apple has seen since the release of the iPhone 6 in 2014.
According to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives:
At the end of the day, the Apple growth story (and stock) moving higher all rests on the iPhone 12 supercycle coming down the pike, which we believe is the most significant product cycle Cupertino has seen since iPhone 6 was released in 2014.
Previously, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X were expected to replicate the success of the iPhone 6 but that didn't happen. The ground seems ripe for the iPhone 12 though. Apparently, 350 million out of the current installed base of 925 million are up for an upgrade, and this could surely help drive demand. Another thing that could work in Apple's favor is iPhone 12's price, provided it starts at $649, and not $749 as reported recently.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 12 leaks (43 updates)
-
Now reading
29 July Apple's third quarter results could hold the key to iPhone 12 launch date
-
28 July Here is what Apple is doing to reduce its reliance on Samsung
-
28 July Apple iPhone 12 price will be key to sales growth in H2 2020: report
-
27 July The 5.4" iPhone 12 5G display leaks in the flesh, guns for the 'best small phone' title
-
25 July This is why Apple expects improved battery life on 5G iPhones even after cutting battery sizes