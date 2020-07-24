Red hot rumor calls for September 8th unveiling of the 5G iPhone 12 models, AirPower, more

According to a Twitter tipster , Apple is going to be unveiling the 5G iPhone 12 series in September after all. Not only that, the tipster expects Apple to hold a second event on October 27th. If it is able to physically host the event (as opposed to virtually host it), we could see the first eagerly awaited Apple Glass mixed reality headset introduced. The tipster has a Twitter handle of iHacktu Pro (@ihacktu).

Latest rumor has Apple holding two events in the third quarter







On September 8th, according to the tipster's tweet, Apple will unveil the new iPhone models. While the tweet didn't go into the particulars, we expect to see four models including the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The latest rumors say that all four models will support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals, and the "Pro" units may or may not feature a 120Hz refresh rate depending on whom you ask. All four will be powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset containing a whopping 15 billion transistors (compared to 8.5 billion on the currently used A13 Bionic). The standard iPhone models will contain 4GB of memory while the "Pro" models feature 6GB of RAM. Storage will start at 128GB instead of 64GB.









The camera module on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max should include Wide and Ultra-wide cameras and a LiDAR depth sensor. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will add a telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom. The LiDAR depth sensor was first seen on the 2020 iPad Pro models. It uses a time-of-flight system to calculate more accurate depth readings used for AR, portraits, and more. We could see Apple drop the battery capacities on the new models; instead, the company might be relying on the more energy-efficient 5nm process used to manufacture the A14 Bionic chipset to produce an improvement in battery life.









Also allegedly on board for the September 8th event is a new iPad Air. This slate is rumored to be equipped with a 10.8-inch display and there has been speculation about the model featuring a version of Face ID or an in-screen version of Touch ID. It also will be compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard which includes a trackpad.





The September 8th event will be hosted online by Apple similar to the way it held this year's WWDC Developer Conference. On the other hand, what we may or may not see at the October 27th event will be determined on whether it is held online or in front of live breathing people. Either way, a new iPad Pro is on the menu, according to the tweet. TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who already knows what the cafeteria in Cupertino will be serving on August 14th, 2025, has been calling for a Q3 unveiling of a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro that will carry a 12.9-inch mini-LED screen. Such a screen carries smaller LED backlights and offers many of the same advantages as OLED but without the possibility of screen burn-in.





If the event is held with live people in the seats, Apple is supposed to introduce its first version of Apple Glass. This is said to be a mixed reality (AR/VR) headset that will be followed in future years by an AR model similar to Google Glasses. If the event is only streamed online, the Apple Glass unveiling will have to keep for another day.



