Moto Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra: release date expectations and news

Name





Release Date



The Moto Razr foldable lineup follows a rather haphazard release cycle as you can see from the table below. Luckily, we have some concrete leaks from credible sources that can help us give an adequate launch date estimate.









Price





Price is always a tricky subject when it comes to foldables. While the first iteration of the Moto Razr was wildly expensive, subsequent generations have gradually chipped away at its price, with the trend projected to continue.









According to a recent rumor , the 8GB+256GB version of the premium Moto Razr 40 Ultra will cost about €1200. We are currently not entirely certain whether that will be the base configuration. That being said, Motorola buyers will still be getting more bang for their buck in 2023. Additionally, while we have no reliable information on the exact price of the vanilla Moto Razr 40, odds are it will be a fair bit cheeper than its high-end counterpart. Some dubious leaks indicate a starting price as low as $800, but we would take those with a pinch of salt.





Camera





As per the recent spec leak , we expect the Moto Razr 40 to come equipped with a primary 12MP Sony IMX563 shooter, a secondary 13MP SK Hynix Hi1336 camera and a 32MP selfie camera. Historically, the camera has never been the strong suit of the Moto Razr lineup, so it will be interesting to see if Motorola can step up its game in that department. For the time being, we only have details on the Ultra’s camera module, but as soon as we know more about the one found on the vanilla Moto Razr 40, we will update this article accordingly.





Storage





Over the last couple of generations, the Moto Razr lineup has conformed to the industry standards when it comes to RAM and internal storage and we do not expect the company to break the pattern this year. The aforementioned spec leak shed light on the fact that the Moto Razr 40 Ultra will likely cap out at 12GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. As previously established, the base values remain unknown. Additionally, the vanilla Moto Razr 40 remains shrouded in mystery, for now at least, with no information on its storage options currently available.





Design





The design is probably one of the most interesting parts about any smartphone, the Moto Razr being no exception. This year, Motorola will present two foldable designs, both of which with a clamshell form factor. In fact, the main difference between the standard Moto Razr 40 and the Moto Razr 40 Ultra will likely be the design, and more specifically, the size and the layout of the cover screen.



While the vanilla model will be receiving a rather small secondary display, the cover screen on the Moto Razr 40 Ultra is (supposedly) huge.







Evan Blass has already shared official-looking images of the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. For the time being, we only have renders of the vanilla version, which are displayed below. It should be noted that they should be taken with a (healthy) bit of skepticism.









Display





The Moto Razr series has consistently flaunted some of the most cutting-edge (pun intended) displays on the market. This is set to continue with the Moto Razr 40 Ultra which will reportedly boast a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The secondary screen should also feature the most advanced technology on the market.



The biggest question concerns the displays on the non-Ultra model. The Moto Razr 40 will almost certainly come with inferior panels, but we have yet to learn more about them, beyond the fact one will be significantly smaller.





Battery





Foldables have come a long way in terms of battery life, but there is still much to be desired. This is why Motorola has steadily tried to improve the battery life of the Razr across generations. The Moto Razr 40 Ultra could build upon this by introducing a 3640mAh battery. The capacity of the lower-end model is currently unknown.





Should I wait for the Moto Razr 40 and/or the Moto Razr 40 Ultra?





The Moto Razr 40 and the Moto Razr 40 Ultra look very promising on paper. Naturally, if you are in the market for a clamshell foldable, they might be of interest to you. While it is too early to recommend either of these devices, their launch is right around the corner, so waiting a bit for the official unveiling is not entirely unreasonable.



