If your Google Pixel 2 XL is still alive, you could bless it with Google's Gemini AI
Devices that run Android 10 and Android 11 can now run Google's Gemini AI wizardry!

2024 will go down as the AI year. Sure, 2023 was full of devices that implemented AI (like the Pixel 8 duo that came in the Fall), but it wasn't until Samsung unleashed the Galaxy S24 line. The behemoth presented the handset as the "AI phone" and brought along Galaxy AI – a package of features that screams "magic".

Back to Google's Gemini, though. Until now, this AI model was supported by Android 12 (or later) devices after it was introduced earlier this year. Now, Gemini's compatibility includes Android 10 and Android 11 as well.

So, if your beloved Pixel 2 XL is still alive, for example, you can shove some AI into it by getting the Gemini app, as the Pixel 2 XL is running on Android 11.

The reason you'd want to give it a try is that Gemini can serve as a replacement for Google Assistant on these older Android versions.

This is made possible by the latest version of Gemini for Android (v1.0.626720042).

Apart from that, the Gemini app is getting frequent updates and packs more and more new features and functionalities.

Most recently, we reported that the ability to display responses in a floating window is coming to Gemini. This means that when you ask Gemini a question, its answer won't take over your entire screen as it does now. Instead, it will appear in a small window, similar to how Google Assistant works. This way, you can keep using the app you were on without having to switch back and forth.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

