Here is vivo’s upcoming X100s flagship in all its glory

Chinese handset maker vivo is gearing up to launch a trio of high-end phones: X100s, X100s Pro, and X100s Ultra. All three will be initially introduced in China sometime in May, but some of them (if not all) will be rolled out globally a few months later (hopefully).

While vivo’s Vice President has already teased some of the X100s Ultra’s camera features, the folks at GSMArena managed to get their hands on several live images that reportedly show one of vivo’s upcoming flagships, namely the X100s.

Design-wise, the X100s features a flat-edge display and a rather thin silhouette. The camera configuration seems to be similar to X100’s, which packs a triple camera grouped inside a big circle-shaped island.

Furthermore, the phone features a flat frame with a textured finish and a curved (2.5D) rear glass panel. Apart from the silver variant shown in the pictures, vivo is expected to launch additional color options for the X100s such as black, cyan, titanium, and white.

Unlike the X100s Ultra which is rumored to pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the regular X100s model will be equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ chipset, just like the X100s Pro.

No other details have been leaked along with the pictures, but we expect more information about vivo’s trio of flagships to emerge in the coming weeks.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

