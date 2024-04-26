These cellular Apple Watch Series 8 models are a real steal at Walmart right now

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Getting the latest tech may be cool and all, but it almost surely comes at a high price. And that’s why cash-strapped Apple users looking for a new wearable should skip the Watch Series 9 and pick the Watch Series 8 at Walmart instead. If you want to score $200 in savings, that is. 

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), cellular: Now $200 off

Walmart's best-selling Watch Series 8 deal turns the cellular-enabled model with a 45mm case into a real steal! This timepiece is now an exceptional $200 cheaper than usual, making it a dream come true for cash-strapped Apple users.
$200 off (38%)
$329
$529
Buy at Walmart

Watch Series 8 (41mm), cellular: save $200 at Walmart

The Watch Series 8 with a 41mm case and cellular connectivity is also on sale at Walmart. The amazing deal helps you save $200 on the timepiece with fantastic health and fitness tracking capabilities. This is the model with an aluminum case.
$200 off (40%)
$299
$499
Buy at Walmart


Although not witnessed for the first time, the current deal is still quite extravagant, as it doesn’t often go live. In fact, we’ve last seen it almost two months ago! What’s more, you won’t find the Apple smartwatch at the same price on Amazon. So, if you’re short on cash but want to replace your old wearable with a high-quality timepiece, don’t sleep on it and go for Walmart’s offer. 

By the way, it’s not just the larger-sized variant that sees deep discounts at the e-commerce store. Users with smaller wrists can opt for the 41mm model. This one also arrives at $200 off its MSRP of $499, and it’s 4G-ready, too. 

True, this isn’t the latest model from Apple’s wearable lineup. But, as we’ve noted in our Watch Series 8 vs. Watch Series 9 review, the newer model doesn’t offer that many upgrades. In such a case, do you really need to splurge on the Watch Series 9 when you can get the cellular-enabled predecessor for as little as $299? Probably not. 

The Watch Series 8 looks exactly like its successor, though it lacks the extra bright screen. Nevertheless, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, this puppy’s Liquid Retina display is more than visible even under the blazing sun. 

The timepiece also packs a set of neat features, including but not limited to heart rate tracking, an ECG app, Crash Detection, women’s health insights, and activity tracking. True, this one doesn’t get the fancy new double-tap feature. Then again, so long as you aren’t obsessed with the latest bells and whistles in Apple’s wearable technology, you can easily go without this one. 

Battery-wise, this bad boy gives you just what Apple has been offering for some time now – 18 hours of use between charges. That’s exactly how much the newer model keeps the lights on before you need to stop for a recharge, mind you.
