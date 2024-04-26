Up Next:
These cellular Apple Watch Series 8 models are a real steal at Walmart right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Getting the latest tech may be cool and all, but it almost surely comes at a high price. And that’s why cash-strapped Apple users looking for a new wearable should skip the Watch Series 9 and pick the Watch Series 8 at Walmart instead. If you want to score $200 in savings, that is.
Although not witnessed for the first time, the current deal is still quite extravagant, as it doesn’t often go live. In fact, we’ve last seen it almost two months ago! What’s more, you won’t find the Apple smartwatch at the same price on Amazon. So, if you’re short on cash but want to replace your old wearable with a high-quality timepiece, don’t sleep on it and go for Walmart’s offer.
True, this isn’t the latest model from Apple’s wearable lineup. But, as we’ve noted in our Watch Series 8 vs. Watch Series 9 review, the newer model doesn’t offer that many upgrades. In such a case, do you really need to splurge on the Watch Series 9 when you can get the cellular-enabled predecessor for as little as $299? Probably not.
The timepiece also packs a set of neat features, including but not limited to heart rate tracking, an ECG app, Crash Detection, women’s health insights, and activity tracking. True, this one doesn’t get the fancy new double-tap feature. Then again, so long as you aren’t obsessed with the latest bells and whistles in Apple’s wearable technology, you can easily go without this one.
Battery-wise, this bad boy gives you just what Apple has been offering for some time now – 18 hours of use between charges. That’s exactly how much the newer model keeps the lights on before you need to stop for a recharge, mind you.
Although not witnessed for the first time, the current deal is still quite extravagant, as it doesn’t often go live. In fact, we’ve last seen it almost two months ago! What’s more, you won’t find the Apple smartwatch at the same price on Amazon. So, if you’re short on cash but want to replace your old wearable with a high-quality timepiece, don’t sleep on it and go for Walmart’s offer.
By the way, it’s not just the larger-sized variant that sees deep discounts at the e-commerce store. Users with smaller wrists can opt for the 41mm model. This one also arrives at $200 off its MSRP of $499, and it’s 4G-ready, too.
True, this isn’t the latest model from Apple’s wearable lineup. But, as we’ve noted in our Watch Series 8 vs. Watch Series 9 review, the newer model doesn’t offer that many upgrades. In such a case, do you really need to splurge on the Watch Series 9 when you can get the cellular-enabled predecessor for as little as $299? Probably not.
The Watch Series 8 looks exactly like its successor, though it lacks the extra bright screen. Nevertheless, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, this puppy’s Liquid Retina display is more than visible even under the blazing sun.
The timepiece also packs a set of neat features, including but not limited to heart rate tracking, an ECG app, Crash Detection, women’s health insights, and activity tracking. True, this one doesn’t get the fancy new double-tap feature. Then again, so long as you aren’t obsessed with the latest bells and whistles in Apple’s wearable technology, you can easily go without this one.
Recommended Stories
Recommended Stories
26 Apr, 2024These cellular Apple Watch Series 8 models are a real steal at Walmart right now
22 Apr, 2024Sweeter-than-sweet Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) deal is up for grabs at Walmart
18 Apr, 2024This premium Apple Watch Series 9 model is every fan's dream after a $255 price cut on Amazon
09 Apr, 2024Sizzling hot new Apple Watch Series 9 deals slash more than $100 off two of the cheapest models
02 Apr, 2024This stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 with LTE is a total bargain for a limited time
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: