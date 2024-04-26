Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

A deeper look into Samsung's Live Translate (3 more languages added to the sci-fi feature)

By
0comments
Samsung
A deeper look into Samsung's Live Translate (3 more languages added to the sci-fi feature)
Samsung's Live Translate feature is now supporting three more languages, for a total of 16 languages! Here are the three new additions:

  1. Arabic
  2. Indonesian
  3. Russian

They join the already supported Chinese (simplified), English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese.

Let's take a deeper look into Samsung's Babel Fish. Sorry, sorry – into Samsung's Live Translate feature!

The Babel Fish is, of course, part of Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. A remarkable, yellow, leech-like creature that feeds on brainwave energy and has the unique ability to translate any language instantaneously. When inserted into the ear of a person who speaks a different language, the Babel fish allows them to understand and be understood by others, effectively breaking down the language barrier between different species and cultures.

The Babel Fish comes to mind when talking about the Galaxy S24 series – Samsung's 2024 flagships came with the Live Translate feature, part of the Galaxy AI pack.

In a nutshell, Live Translate provides a real time translation during a live phone call. Live Translate listens to what the other side is saying and after a short time, translates that into a language you can understand.

Thanks to the One UI 6.1 update, Samsung expanded the Galaxy AI beyond the Galaxy S24 series. Live Translate (and other useful features, like Circle to Search) are now supported by:


Once July comes and with it – the summer Galaxy Unpacked event – I expect Live Translate to be available on these phones as well:

Recommended Stories

What's up at Samsung Research's Global AI Center


Yoonjung Choi and Yonghyun Ryu from Samsung Research’s Global AI Center explain more about the fascinating AI features like Live Translate.

On-device AI is the key differentiator to Galaxy AI’s Interpreter (another great AI tool for translating, though not used for phone calls) and Live Translate features. Utilizing the advanced computing resources within smartphones, on-device AI ensures privacy by operating without reliance on external servers or the cloud.

"We collected colloquial (casual) data for real-time translation during calls in Live Translate and travel-related data for Interpreter," explained Yoonjung Choi, who led the project. "To provide the most accurate translation, we studied and incorporated casual language used in chatrooms and HTML tags used in web browsers".

The Samsung Research team’s AI translation model is based on deep learning technology that learns from its own data. Yonghyun Ryu, who is in charge of AI research and development, likened this process to raising a child. "Similar to how a child needs excellent educational resources and caregivers to grow and thrive, good language data and talented researchers are required when developing a high-performance AI translation model", he described.

Challenges and wins


As you can imagine, training an AI to translate adequately 13 (now 16) languages is no joke.

Each language carries unique cultural characteristics, encompassing honorifics, tonal variations, and specific punctuation rules. The AI translation model carefully considers these linguistic nuances to ensure precision in translations. For instance, in languages like Korean and Japanese, honorifics are preserved to maintain a respectful tone.

Samsung collaborated with regional R&D centers to gain a comprehensive understanding of languages within their cultural context. "By working closely with researchers and linguists in other countries, we were able to offer a more accurate and complete translation" stated Choi.

However, navigating diverse languages often involves trial and error. Choi noted, "Vietnamese, for instance, is a tonal language. However, we realized during the research process that Vietnamese users often omit tones in casual conversations when chatting," she explained. "We needed additional data to help the features translate sentences without tones".

Similarly, for Thai, Samsung Research devised a unique sentence separator since the language lacks standard punctuation usage.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
The speedy iPad Mini 2021 is even sweeter than usual after a lovely discount on Amazon
The speedy iPad Mini 2021 is even sweeter than usual after a lovely discount on Amazon

Latest News

Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal
Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal
TikTok might shut down for real, as the owner apparently rejects selling the app
TikTok might shut down for real, as the owner apparently rejects selling the app
The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
Patent shows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with three cameras
Patent shows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with three cameras
Is Apple going to take over your home with a Google-powered robot?
Is Apple going to take over your home with a Google-powered robot?
Introducing PhoneArena Battery Score: an easier way to learn about battery life on your phone
Introducing PhoneArena Battery Score: an easier way to learn about battery life on your phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless