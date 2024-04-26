Best Buy has a multitude of affordable Apple Watch Series 9 models on sale at a cool $100 discount

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Commercially released about seven months ago with a very familiar design and feature set, the Apple Watch Series 9 is naturally due for an upgrade in another five months or so. That might make you wary of investing your time and money in the slowly aging wearable, but a $100 discount should massively help reduce your hesitation.

Although we realize that doesn't exactly sound earth-shattering, especially compared to some recent price cuts well exceeding $200, there's at least one big reason to consider taking advantage of this hot new Best Buy promotion. Unlike the premium stainless steel units Amazon has been discounting so deeply for the last couple of months, these are "basic" aluminum models you're looking at here.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$100 off (25%)
$299
$399
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$100 off (20%)
$399
$499
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$100 off (19%)
$429
$529
Buy at BestBuy

That means that you can now slash a Benjamin off an already reasonable $399 list price for a 41mm variant sans cellular connectivity, for instance. The same markdown also applies to both 41 and 45mm versions equipped with 4G LTE support that are normally available at $499 and $529 a pop respectively.

Is this weekend sale unprecedented? Not entirely. But it remains hard to beat for the next few months, and it's really not every day that you get the opportunity to save $100 on arguably the best smartwatch (with a non-rugged design) for iPhone users.

Described as an overall minor revision of its predecessor in our in-depth review last fall, the Apple Watch Series 9 did manage to impress us with its raw speed, incredibly bright screen, heart rate monitoring accuracy, and what we then deemed to be a promising Double Tap gesture that has since largely delivered on its promises to further improve an already extremely intuitive and smooth user experience.

Will the Apple Watch Series 10 (or X) bring many key upgrades to the table this September? Perhaps, but if that happens, you'll probably need to wait for an eternity before the next-gen wearable drops to $299. 
