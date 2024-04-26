Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy

The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
Interested in a new floatable speaker with a compact form factor at bargain prices? No problem! Best Buy’s got you covered with a new and exciting promo on the fantastic Bose SoundLink Flex. This bad boy is now not just discounted – it’s dropped back to its Black Friday price! For what’ll most likely be a limited time, you can score $30 in savings on all available colors.

Get the Bose SoundLink Flex at 20% off

Best Buy throws a fantastic promo on the small but mighty Bose SoundLink Flex. The compact speaker is now 20% off, landing it at its lowest price. With its exceptional design and IP67 rating, this speaker will complement any small gathering while remaining sturdy for years. Get one now and save big.
$30 off (20%)
$119
$149
Buy at BestBuy

Bose SoundLink Flex in Cypress Green is $30 off at Amazon

The Bose SounLink Flex is now available at a 20% cheaper price. The speaker has a floatable, robust design, featuring an IP67 rating and UV protection. It offers a balanced audio profile that should satisfy most casual listeners. Get it at Amazon and save $30!
$30 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


That includes the limited-edition Cypress Hill color and the latest SoundLink Flex coating, Chilled Lilac. To our knowledge, this particular Bose speaker hasn’t been offered at such low prices this year. Even last year, the $30 price cut wasn’t a regular occurrence, by the way. The speaker has plunged below the $120 mark only a few times. In other words, now’s your chance to get this floatable music companion at its best price for 2024.

While undoubtedly pretty exciting, Best Buy’s promo is not exclusive. How so? Amazon holds its promo on the speaker, which is precisely the same. So, if you’re more of an Amazon fan, safely snag your speaker straight from there. 

At its current price, this bad boy easily beats many of the best budget Bluetooth speakers. It may be small, but it’s robust, boasting an IP67 rating, floatable, anti-corrosion design, and, believe it or not, UV protection. That’s to say, the SoundLink Flex can withstand quite a bit of wear and tear. 

The JBL Flip 6 rival offers a balanced sound profile and is perfect for small outdoor gatherings. While it gets reasonably loud for its size, the speaker certainly can’t satisfy the needs of larger crowds. Then again, you can always use the Party Mode feature to accommodate family gatherings or home parties with friends. 

A neat feature added here is the so-called “PositionIQ” technology. As you can probably guess, it should automatically adjust the sound depending on the speaker’s orientation. Finally, the SoundLink Flex offers up to 12 hours of battery life, which is decent for a speaker in that price range.

While definitely not among the best portable Bluetooth speakers, this handsome fella is still a remarkable little device. And now that it’s available at its best price, it may make the perfect outdoor companion for your adventures.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

