Up Next:
The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Interested in a new floatable speaker with a compact form factor at bargain prices? No problem! Best Buy’s got you covered with a new and exciting promo on the fantastic Bose SoundLink Flex. This bad boy is now not just discounted – it’s dropped back to its Black Friday price! For what’ll most likely be a limited time, you can score $30 in savings on all available colors.
That includes the limited-edition Cypress Hill color and the latest SoundLink Flex coating, Chilled Lilac. To our knowledge, this particular Bose speaker hasn’t been offered at such low prices this year. Even last year, the $30 price cut wasn’t a regular occurrence, by the way. The speaker has plunged below the $120 mark only a few times. In other words, now’s your chance to get this floatable music companion at its best price for 2024.
At its current price, this bad boy easily beats many of the best budget Bluetooth speakers. It may be small, but it’s robust, boasting an IP67 rating, floatable, anti-corrosion design, and, believe it or not, UV protection. That’s to say, the SoundLink Flex can withstand quite a bit of wear and tear.
The JBL Flip 6 rival offers a balanced sound profile and is perfect for small outdoor gatherings. While it gets reasonably loud for its size, the speaker certainly can’t satisfy the needs of larger crowds. Then again, you can always use the Party Mode feature to accommodate family gatherings or home parties with friends.
A neat feature added here is the so-called “PositionIQ” technology. As you can probably guess, it should automatically adjust the sound depending on the speaker’s orientation. Finally, the SoundLink Flex offers up to 12 hours of battery life, which is decent for a speaker in that price range.
That includes the limited-edition Cypress Hill color and the latest SoundLink Flex coating, Chilled Lilac. To our knowledge, this particular Bose speaker hasn’t been offered at such low prices this year. Even last year, the $30 price cut wasn’t a regular occurrence, by the way. The speaker has plunged below the $120 mark only a few times. In other words, now’s your chance to get this floatable music companion at its best price for 2024.
While undoubtedly pretty exciting, Best Buy’s promo is not exclusive. How so? Amazon holds its promo on the speaker, which is precisely the same. So, if you’re more of an Amazon fan, safely snag your speaker straight from there.
At its current price, this bad boy easily beats many of the best budget Bluetooth speakers. It may be small, but it’s robust, boasting an IP67 rating, floatable, anti-corrosion design, and, believe it or not, UV protection. That’s to say, the SoundLink Flex can withstand quite a bit of wear and tear.
The JBL Flip 6 rival offers a balanced sound profile and is perfect for small outdoor gatherings. While it gets reasonably loud for its size, the speaker certainly can’t satisfy the needs of larger crowds. Then again, you can always use the Party Mode feature to accommodate family gatherings or home parties with friends.
Recommended Stories
While definitely not among the best portable Bluetooth speakers, this handsome fella is still a remarkable little device. And now that it’s available at its best price, it may make the perfect outdoor companion for your adventures.
Recommended Stories
26 Apr, 2024The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
24 Apr, 2024The powerful Sony SRS-XG500, with karaoke support, is discounted at Best Buy and is eager to play for you The robust B&O Beosound Explore is again available at lower prices on Amazon Grab the light-show capable JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker for half its price on Amazon for a limited time
23 Apr, 2024UE's floatable WONDERBOOM 3 enjoys a tempting price cut at Best Buy
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: